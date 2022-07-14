National Civil Rights Museum Continues Virtual Summer Reading Series

Memphis, TN, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum has launched its Small but Mighty Storytime series for children and families. With a mission to inspire young people through stories, the program presents six, free virtual book readings and activities each Thursday from July 14 to August 11.

“The Small but Mighty Storytime series offers our youngest audiences an opportunity to engage with history topics in a way that is meaningful and enticing,” said Dr. Noelle Trent, Director of Museum Interpretation, Collections, and Education. “It is our hope that this program will spark greater dialogue within families across the country.”

For the sixth year, the Small but Mighty Storytime series hosted by the Museum’s K-12 Educator, Dory Lerner, provides virtual read-aloud sessions from books that focus on historical events, figures, or civil rights topics. “In each episode, we read a book, show artifacts, and lead activities that supplement the themes of the book,” said Lerner. “The stories we share highlight civil and human rights issues both historically and in today’s context.”

A special Juneteenth session opened the summer series. Some of the topics emphasize fairness, love, kindness, diversity, hope, courage, and the power of the community. Books included in the series are:

Ida B. Well Voice of Truth by Michelle Duster, July 14

by Michelle Duster, Change Sings by Amanda Gorman, July 21

by Amanda Gorman, Liberty’s Civil Rights Road Trip by Michael Waters, July 28

by Michael Waters, I Believe I Can by Grace Byers, August 4

by Grace Byers, Speak Up! by Miranda Paul, August 11

The program aims to encourage early literacy, intergenerational learning, activism, and civic engagement. In 2020, the pandemic transformed the series into a virtual model and enabled the museum to reach a broader audience. With permission from publishers and authors, the Storytime sessions are available on the museum’s website and YouTube playlist until the end of the year.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

The Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.