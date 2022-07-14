Vivid Seats Reveals Battle of the Stans: Data Insights on Today’s Hottest Boy Bands

BTS Named Most in-demand Boy Band Ticket of the Past Decade



CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today revealed its insights on America’s boy band fandom. Analyzing its data, Vivid Seats has ranked the most in-demand boy band tickets of the past decade, the boy bands that have dominated the stage in concerts, the states with the most boy band stans, and the top venues to scream your favorite lyrics live.

The crush-inducing, swoon-worthy power of the boy band has long reigned supreme in the hearts of American music fans. Looking at concert and ticket data from the past ten years, Vivid Seats explored some of America’s favorite boy bands of all time, from the nostalgic NKOTB, Hanson and Boyz II Men to the latest K-pop obsessions like BTS and Stray Kids.

One consistent trend across all boy bands throughout the decades is just how rapidly their popularity can rise. Directioners skyrocketed 1D to the most popular boy band in the mid-2010s before they were surpassed by the strength of the BTS fandom, and the 2019 Jonas Brothers renaissance. While America's taste in boy bands has shifted throughout the years, it’s clear that certain acts transcend trends. The following boy bands have won the crown in concerts over the last decade, dancing in formation in front of the biggest crowds across the U.S.

Boy band concert battle winners:

2022 – Backstreet Boys

2021 – Jonas Brothers

2020 – Seventeen

2019 – Jonas Brothers

2018 – BTS



Of all the hottest boy bands in recent years, no group has commanded higher ticket prices (or more committed fans) than BTS. After analyzing its average ticket prices from 2012 to present day, Vivid Seats found that the most in-demand boy bands of the past decade is dominated by K-pop, eclipsing dreamy predecessors like One Direction, Jonas Brothers, and the Backstreet Boys.

Most in-demand boy bands of the past decade:

BTS ($330 average ticket price) Stray Kids ($279) TxT ($261) NCT 127 ($237) Got7 ($229)



Which state is home to the most boy band stans? By comparing the population of all 50 states to the number of boyband concerts that take place there each year, Vivid Seats discovered the states with the most devoted fans. While California fans are spending the most on boy band tickets per capita, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut is the best bet for a Boy Band show, consistently hosting the widest variety of boy bands over the last 10 years.

Top 5 most boy band-crazed states in America:

California New Jersey Massachusetts Utah Nevada



Top 5 venues for boy band performances:

Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, CT)

Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

Kia Forum (Los Angeles, CA)

All-State Arena (Chicago, IL)



