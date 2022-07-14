Armored Things Appoints Richard Scannell as New CEO, Board Member

BOSTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things , a leading provider of AI software for smart space planning, today announced the appointment of Richard Scannell as CEO and Board Member, as co-founder Julie Roberts moves into the role of Chief Strategy Officer. The announcement comes on the heels of accelerating performance for Armored Things and a large, growing opportunity to help college and corporate campuses optimize their use of physical spaces.



Scannell will manage Armored Things' overall operations, including business synergies, profitability, organizational structure, and company growth. In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Roberts will focus on market positioning and growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and business development.

Scannell brings a wealth of experience to Armored Things, having successfully managed companies through every different stage of their growth. Most recently he led the North American operations of Login VSI as General Manager. Prior to that, Scannell was President and CEO at RiverMeadow Software . In 2001, he co-founded Glasshouse Technologies, a global provider of independent data center consulting and managed services.

“We have a unique opportunity right now and Richard brings the right experience and leadership skills to help us capitalize on that,” said Julie Roberts, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Armored Things. “The redirection in our business strategy earlier this year has really paid off in the form of new customers, revenue, and growth potential. Richard’s industry expertise can help us further scale and accelerate our success.”

Armored Things has expanded its business focus over the last nine months from marquee sports venues to include large college and corporate campuses, where the company is optimizing the new campus and office experience. This strategy has paid off, as schools like the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and businesses like Boston Scientific look for new ways to optimize their use of space and inform real estate planning decisions.

Armored Things’ AI-powered software helps facilities professionals understand the physical spaces they manage in entirely new ways by surfacing powerful insights for decisions related to utilization, workplace and student experiences, leases, and maintenance. The platform leverages existing infrastructure such as Wi-Fi, cameras and sensors to provide a complete picture of how and when people occupy spaces. No new hardware is required – enabling faster time to value, eliminating unnecessary costs, and facilitating faster and more economical scale.

“The whole world is thinking about the office and campus space they need and don’t need right now,” said Scannell. “Armored Things has developed a differentiated solution that provides the analytics and insights to make the right decisions about facilities today and for the future. I’m very excited to be a part of the team.”

“As Armored Things’ first venture investor, I’ve had a front-row seat to every stage of the company’s growth and development,” said Rick Grinnell, founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures. “The addition of a seasoned executive like Richard empowers Julie to focus on strategy and work with clients and partners. Richard knows what it takes to build on market momentum and has done it for multiple companies in his career. He’s a great addition, coming at the right time for the company.”

