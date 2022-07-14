Fobi Launches Digital Loyalty And Member Card Program For Cannabis Retailers

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing digital loyalty and membership solutions, today announced the launch of Digital Loyalty and Member cards for the highly regulated cannabis industry. The company also announces their first contract with Eggs Canna, a prominent and well-respected cannabis retailer in British Columbia. Eggs Canna will utilize the digital loyalty offering to better engage with their customers and increase customer retention while helping them better conform to the regulatory restrictions around membership and loyalty programs for the cannabis industry in BC. Fobi will earn revenue from this deal through an initial setup fee and per-pass license fees.



EGGS CANNA ONE OF THE MOST PROGRESSIVE AND FORWARD-THINKING CANNABIS RETAILERS IN BC

Eggs Canna, founded in 2014, is one of the oldest and more forward-thinking cannabis retailers in BC, which makes them the perfect partner for Fobi’s Wallet pass based membership and loyalty program. They currently serve 2 regions, have 3 retail shops, and have plans to expand their retail footprint.

Eggs Canna is excited about providing a digital loyalty and membership platform that is truly powered by real-time data. Fobi’s marketing functionality will now enable Egg Canna the ability to message directly to their retail customer base via the lock screen on their mobile phones. This ability will be used to highlight upcoming events, featured products / brands, educational messaging, promotions, price reductions and other relevant information.

Craig Lust, Director of Operations & Brand Leader at Eggs Canna, stated, “Choosing the Fobi Digital loyalty and membership program was a no brainer. Improving the customer experience is always a priority for us, and then being able to improve our marketing through better targeting and segmentation and ultimately to be able to measure attribution and quantify increases to the customer lifetime value make this a truly unique solution in the marketplace. We are extremely excited about this project and the impact it will have on our business.”

The power and benefit of Fobi’s integration to the Barnet POS, now enables retailers like Eggs Canna to push out personalized and targeted promotions based on past purchase behaviour, notify customers about inventory levels such as when their favorite strain is back in stock, and measure the overall performance of their marketing activations.

Eggs Canna customers’ digital member cards are pulled up automatically to their lock screen using geo-fencing when they get near an Eggs Canna shop, the retail clerk simply scans the Wallet pass at the till to register their purchase, and any points or promotions received are automatically updated on the digital member card.

The Fobi Loyalty and AI shopper intelligence platform known as the “Hub” will now enable retailers to provide a dynamic and personalized shopper experience which will help retailers understand shoppers at a one-to-one level.

The Fobi digital loyalty and membership solution will also make it easier for retailers to conform to the stringent rules and regulations that have been put in place around the marketing and promotion of cannabis products in British Columbia.

Eggs Canna will launch Fobi’s digital member card and loyalty solution as it will help Eggs Canna accomplish their goal of providing an enhanced shopper experience by delivering a seamless and dynamic personalized shopping experience while ensuring that all of their communications and engagement are compliant.

BARNET TECHNOLOGIES IS A LEADING PROVIDER TO THE HIGHLY REGULATED LIQUOR AND CANNABIS INDUSTRIES

Barnet has great depth and coverage in the highly regulated liquor and cannabis retail industry, with over 50% market share in BC. Fobi plans to dominate this space and digitally transform these industries together with Barnet, however it also opens up other opportunities. Fobi will leverage its digital loyalty and member card platform to connect other fragmented industries and provide entirely new customer experiences and tools for personalization to them, such as retail and e-commerce, healthcare, drop shipping, etc.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, stated, “This is a big day for us as the success of the Barnet Technologies partnership has led us into the Cannabis market which is yet another highly regulated industry that is ripe for disruption and digital transformation. Our digital loyalty and member card along with AltID age verification is a perfect fit for these highly regulated industries. We are always looking to work with progressive and forward-thinking brands and retailers who focus on delivering a seamless and dynamic customer experience. Eggs Canna is a perfect example of what we look for in a customer and we look forward to a successful business relationship together. As a result of Barnet’s expansive cannabis retail footprint and based on the overwhelming response to date, I believe this will be the first of many new contracts signed in the cannabis industry.”

This press release is available on the Fobi website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement.

About Eggs Canna

Eggs Canna is proud to have originated as part of the historic and consequential grassroots movement in British Columbia. The founders have grown their brand since 2014 and are one of the few existing Legacy Operators in the new age of cannabis retail. Their passion and experience are the driving force behind the iconic Eggs Canna brand.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.