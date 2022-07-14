InspireMD Announces Appointment of Endovascular Pioneer Dr. Juan Parodi as Strategic Advisor

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced the appointment of endovascular pioneer Dr. Juan Parodi as a strategic advisor to the Company.



Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD, commented, “Dr. Parodi’s world renowned achievements in the field of vascular surgery are remarkable, including having performed the first ever endovascular repair procedure in 1990. He also performed the first carotid TCAR procedure in 1994, utilizing reverse flow for cerebral protection. Dr. Parodi offers our company incredible experience, unique perspective and guidance as we build new solutions to advance stroke prevention and long-term patient outcomes, across the broadest range of vascular specialists and device options.”

Dr. Parodi stated, “My passion and years of work advancing breakthrough technology and clinical solutions is what drew me to the InspireMD team, as they exemplify a company with innovation in its DNA, building solutions that are practical, meaningful, market driven and foundationally driven by clinical performance as measured by patient outcomes. I believe CGuard™ EPS, with its unique conformability and proprietary MicroNet mesh protection, offers carotid artery disease patients’ better outcomes and greater long-term protection from post-procedural cerebral embolization than competing stents currently on the market. The transition of carotid disease management from open surgery to endovascular standard of care is well underway and being aligned with InspireMD offers a unique opportunity to contribute to their good work leading this important change.”

Dr. Parodi currently serves as Honorary Professor of Surgery at both Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina and at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Parodi received his Physician and Surgeon Honor Certificate from Universidad del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina, his Board Certificate in General Surgery from the University of Buenos Aires, and his Board Certificate in Vascular Surgery from the Argentinean College of Medicine Argentinean College of Cardiovascular Surgery, Buenos Aires Province.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

