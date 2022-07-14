LOVLEI Partners with Verb Technology to Expand New Influencer Partnership Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOVLEI, a new premium resort and athletic wear lifestyle brand, has partnered with Verb Technology Company, Inc . (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, to manage and expand sales capabilities as a new player in the fashion industry.



Utilizing VERB’s customer relationship content management platform, verbCRM , LOVLEI ambassadors will have the capability to manage and distribute marketing content, create interactive video, improve customer retention, and track sales performance with real-time analytics. LOVLEI influencers and ambassadors can easily share content, and interact with followers, all within VERB’s one-of-a-kind platform.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome LOVLEI to the global community with the help of our technology,” said Rory Cutaia, VERB's Founder and CEO. “VERB’s easy-to-use platform and sales enablement capabilities give influencers and ambassadors better management of their content, along with community support. VERB’s technology, including interactive video, has been proven to increase customer engagement, drive sales and boost conversion rates.”

LOVLEI launched in July 2022 with a mission to provide women with opportunity, community, support, encouragement and financial independence through its revolutionary influencer partnership program. Offering retail commissions of up to 40%, LOVLEI aims to carve a path to obtaining and retaining successful relationships with its brand ambassadors and influencers. The fashion brand brings with it the long legacy of Hoffman Fabrics, a 98-year, fourth-generation family-owned business, that has been the go-to source and fabric supplier for leading brands like Hang Ten, Ocean Pacific, Quicksilver, Billabong, and Ralph Lauren Polo, among many others.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with a company of VERB’s stature,” said Robin Hoffman-Haack, co-owner and CFO of Hoffman California Fabrics and creator of LOVLEI. “Building a collaborative community of women is at the very core of our mission at LOVLEI. VERB’s platform will provide the tools for us to build and expand this interactive, innovative brand, making our company accessible for customers and a great resource for influencers and brand ambassadors.”

To learn more about verbCRM, visit https://www.verb.tech . For additional information about LOVLEI, visit https://lovlei.com/ .

About LOVLEI

LOVLEI, a premium resort and activewear fashion brand is the brainchild of Robin Hoffman Haack, a third-generation owner and CFO of the famed Hoffman California Fabric Company, responsible for supplying exclusive fabrics and designs for leading surf brands, such as, Hang Ten, Ocean Pacific, Offshore, Quicksilver, Gotcha, Billabong, O’Neil, Roxy, Volcom, Ralph Lauren Polo and many more. Robin has partnered with serial entrepreneur, Ben Woodward to create LOVLEI and brought in world class designer, Anna Kenney -- designer behind the brands such as Ralph Lauren, Anne Cole, Anne Taylor Loft, Mossimo, Victoria Secret and more.

LOVLEI’s mission is to help women globally to glow more confidently, inside and out by offering uniquely designed and ethically sourced resort and activewear, aligned with outstanding lifestyle opportunities and unique perks. LOVLEI aims to attract influencers, ambassadors, and coaches who align with their mission to uplift and embrace inclusivity and individuality, while living the LOVLEI life.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

