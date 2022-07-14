AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zj46j6vo. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ea7ed5f458047dfbc8b649e60b55a96, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com .