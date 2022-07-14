Resurgens Makes Platform Investment in Wellspring – A Leader in Innovation and IP Management Software

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resurgens Technology Partners , a software-focused private equity firm, announced its platform investment in Wellspring , a leader in innovation and IP management software.

Wellspring is the leading SaaS provider of innovation and IP management solutions that drive best practices across the global R&D market. Providing critical systems for the entire innovation supply chain, the company’s suite of software products enables academic institutions, corporations, and government agencies to research, develop and commercialize new technologies. Addressing a fast-growing global market estimated at $7B+, the company’s scalable, cloud-native technology serves a diverse blue-chip customer base of 500+ organizations across more than 70 countries.

The team at Resurgens will work alongside Wellspring’s management and existing investors—MK Capital and Plymouth Growth—to expand the company’s market-leading products and services, grow its go-to-market coverage and deepen existing customer relationships. In addition to bringing operational resources to bear, Resurgens will support Wellspring’s ongoing initiatives, continuing to build a world-class team and executing strategic M&A.

“As we looked for partnerships that aligned well with Wellspring’s mission, Resurgens’ differentiated approach to value creation made the decision an easy one,” said Wellspring CEO Robert Lowe. “I appreciate Resurgens’ holistic approach to delivering world-class software and offering high-value services for a broad range of client sizes and experience levels. I look forward to a successful partnership as we reach new heights together.”

“Global research and development investments are accelerating due to increasing international competition and digital transformation, with more than 100K global corporations, universities and government agencies investing more than $2.4T in R&D,” said Resurgens Managing Director Fred Sturgis. “As an early leader in the innovation software market, Wellspring has an incredible growth opportunity ahead of it. We are excited to partner with the Wellspring team for this next phase of growth.”

Lighting Partners served as financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisors to Wellspring. King and Spalding served as legal advisors to Resurgens.

About Wellspring

Wellspring is the world's leading provider of Innovation Ops software and solutions for corporations, universities, and government agencies. It helps clients succeed in today's innovation economy by coordinating global R&D and innovation programs—managing development portfolios, researching technology trends, finding innovation partners, identifying startups, and commercializing inventions. Wellspring works with more than 500 organizations worldwide to support the continued development of the global Knowledge Supply Chain.

Sasha Dookhoo

Crenshaw Communications (on behalf of Wellspring)

sasha@crenshawcomm.com

T 212.367.9700

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley.

Allie Gamble

MiddleM Creative (on behalf of Resurgens Technology Partners)

allie@middlemcreative.com

T 704.280.1432



