Commercial Real Estate Firm Balke Brown Transwestern Backs Newly-Formed Double Eagle Development, a Multi-Property Platform Targeting Midwest

CHICAGO and ST. LOUIS, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Double Eagle Development, a full-service real estate development firm, today announced the launch of its development platform targeting projects in top markets primarily within the Midwest. The company is co-located in Chicago and St. Louis and will focus on multifamily and mixed-use developments in the near term. The firm also announced the appointment of Andrew Juiris as president who will be responsible for day-to-day operations. He is based in Chicago.



Double Eagle Development carries forward the 42-year development legacy of Balke Brown Transwestern (BBT), one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the St. Louis region, which will continue to operate as a full-service real estate firm. BBT is a partial owner of Double Eagle Development. The Double Eagle platform was formed to build upon BBT’s strong track record and expand into additional Midwest markets. BBT’s CEO Steve Brown and COO Mike Donovan will serve as Board Members for Double Eagle Development.

“Our mission is to deliver successful development strategies, drive value, and provide thorough asset management that translates into strong returns and transparent reporting for our partners,” said Mr. Juiris. “We are committed to design excellence that results in high performance and enhances the communities in which we operate.”

Steve Brown, CEO of BBT and General Partner of Double Eagle Development, said, “The formation of Double Eagle will allow our brand of design-driven development to grow beyond St. Louis and throughout the Midwest region. I am confident that Andrew will carry on the legacy of Gary Balke, and myself, by bringing his unique experience in architecture, and dedication to quality design, to create successful developments which make a positive impact on communities and in the built environment.”

Before joining Double Eagle Development, Mr. Juiris was a Senior Director of Development at Aimco, where he focused on multifamily development and redevelopment projects across six major markets.

Mr. Juiris earned his B.S. in Architecture from the University of Michigan and M.S. in Real Estate from New York University.

About Double Eagle Development

Double Eagle Development is a full-service real estate development firm located in Chicago and St. Louis. The firm is active primarily in top Midwest markets and focuses on design-driven value creation across multiple property types including multifamily, office, industrial, retail, and hotel. For more information, visit https://doubleeagle-development.com/.

About Balke Brown Transwestern

Balke Brown Transwestern is an employee-owned, full-service commercial real estate company. Founded in 1979, the firm is dedicated to creating value through commercial real estate brokerage, investment, property management, and development services for our clients, investor partners, and local communities. As a market leader in brokerage and management services, we provide expertise in office, medical, retail and multi-family properties. Balke Brown Transwestern’s management/leasing/development portfolio includes over 60 projects containing over 7 million square feet. For more information, please visit www.balkebrown.com.

Media Contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

Double Eagle Development Contact:

Andrew Juiris

847-609-4427