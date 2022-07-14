Lumirithmic Exits Stealth Mode with Launch of Revolutionary Desktop 3D Facial Appearance Capture Technology

LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumirithmic , a UK-based 3D facial capture technology startup spun out of Imperial College London, today exited its two-year stealth mode with the launch of its highest-quality, portable 3D facial appearance scanning technology, which is poised to disrupt the metaverse, film, gaming, ad-tech, beauty-tech and skincare industries. Pioneered by one of the co-inventors of the Academy Award-winning LightStage Facial Capture System, first used in Hollywood’s Avatar; Lumirithmic’s desktop-based scanning product enables the creation of realistic digital humans for the mass market.



Through the use of high-end but readily available commodity monitors, tablets, and cameras combined with Lumirithmic’s patented techniques for 3D appearance capture, this portable desktop product scans faces and skin types of all genders and ethnicities at the highest quality, right down to skin pores and fine wrinkles. Lumirithmic’s product is able to separate reflectance into individually analyzable components and to model each with an appropriate reflectance model for the most realistic facial renderings matching the quality of facial scans currently used in Hollywood production. Watch this video to learn how .

Traditionally, Hollywood has relied on the use of large camera and lighting rigs, which often are very complex and expensive apparatuses with limited availability and can cost thousands of dollars per actor scan. Lumirithmic provides a scalable and accessible solution for facilitating realistic facial capture that can be used for various applications including metaverse, retail experiences, video games, virtual reality, and film visual effects, in a matter of minutes. This is in contrast with traditional capture rigs which require dedicated facilities and equipment, and longer capture sessions for each subject. While others have developed similar technologies in the past, they have mostly focused on acquiring shape and color texture. Lumirithmic’s products have a richer, more robust offering due to its innovative appearance capture technology that can be deployed anywhere in the world for a fraction of the cost.

Founder and Chief Technology Officer Abhijeet Ghosh, who is a world leading expert on facial appearance capture and a professor at Imperial College London, said, “While some existing technologies offer great results, I’ve seen firsthand through my earlier work, just how cost and inaccessibility can significantly limit its application. With Lumirithmic, our goal is to create a much more widely available and cost-effective product for 3D facial appearance capture, enabling a better user experience while reconstructing the most accurate and natural facial expressions and performances, without limitations of cost or location.”

Lumirithmic’s 3D facial appearance capture technology will allow new industries to utilize this product to help tailor to their consumer needs. For example, using Lumirithmic’s product, companies can help determine the best products for their customers with in-store scanning and gamers can create stylized versions of their hyper-realistic avatars, and battle against their friends.

“Once predominantly utilized by the film industry, 3D facial appearance capture can personalize entertainment and retail experiences for consumers like never before. As companies look for ways to make consumer experiences more engaging, Lumirithmic offers an adaptive solution that will ultimately enable more customer touch points and increase brand loyalty without the significant capital investment that current technologies require,” says Gaurav Chawla, co-founder and CEO of Lumirithmic. “Our world-class 3D facial appearance capture technology will have a significant impact on entertainment, beauty-tech, video games, the metaverse and more – the possibilities are endless.”

Lumirithmic, a play on “light + algorithm,” was co-founded as a spin-out from Imperial College London, where Abhijeet Ghosh leads the Realistic Graphics & Imaging research group in the Dept. of Computing (UK’s top ranked Computer Science department).

Lumirithmic currently has customer pilot programs with some of the largest gaming, beauty-tech, and ad-tech companies in the world. The Company has closed two seed rounds from a variety of notable financial and tech investors including Michael Bronstein, Steven Mail, Munish Gupta and others. Lumirithmic will start a new equity round in Autumn 2022.

For more information on Lumirithmic, visit www.lumirithmic.com .

About Lumirithmic

Lumirithmic in an Imperial College London spin-out focusing on 3D appearance capture technology. Lumirithmic specializes in highest quality facial scans, with realistic skin appearance, through portable desktop devices, enabling 3D scanning at scale for any industry. Lumirithmic’s cost-effective and accessible solutions enable any company around the world to deploy high-quality 3D appearance capture at scale for the mass market. Lumirithmic was recently awarded a grant by Innovate UK, from the highly competitive Smart Grant programme which recognizes game-changing and commercially attractive products in the 3D facial capture space. To learn more, please visit www.lumirithmic.com .

Press Contact

FischTank PR

lumirithmic@fischtankpr.com



