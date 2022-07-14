ABM Creates Projected Savings of $3.1 Million for Fredericksburg City Public Schools to Support Community’s Energy Resolution

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced the initiation of an Energy Performance Contracting program for Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS), located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. ABM’s custom solution creates $3.1 million in projected energy and operating cost savings over a fifteen-year period, empowering FCPS leadership’s equitable modernization of facilities district-wide, and improving indoor air quality and lighting for students and teachers, while supporting the City of Fredericksburg’s resolution to power 100% of municipal operations with renewable energy by 2035.



“As the city’s largest single consumer of electricity, diesel fuel, and natural gas, the school district’s reduced energy use greatly impacts the community’s decarbonization goals,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of ABM Technical Solutions. “Our project creates that savings while helping Fredericksburg protect air quality and provide engaging learning environments for students across the district.”

In addition to energy savings and operational cost reductions from improved lighting, HVAC, and water conservation upgrades, the project also assisted FCPS in procuring a grant through the Clean School Bus Program for the purchase of 10 electrical school buses to further support the city’s sustainability goals.

ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program enables a school system to invest in critical facility upgrades without drawing new capital from the community. The program is designed to drive costs out of a district’s operating budget, redirecting savings to fund critical facility needs and educational initiatives. ABM works with more than 500 K-12 school systems, colleges, and universities throughout the U.S. This video outlines how ABM provides a way to empower investment in educational facilities without upfront costs or tax increases.

Projections of the annual positive environmental impact of the project note the energy savings would eliminate 2,031 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, the equivalent of removing 442 cars or conserving 14 acres of forest each year.

“We’re showing our students what leadership can accomplish for our community well-being,” said Dr. Matthew Eberhardt, Deputy Superintendent of FCPS. “This project ensures that our school infrastructure continues to provide healthy and engaging environments for teachers and students while delivering a big win for our community’s vital renewable energy goals.”

FCPS serves approximately 3,545 students in Fredericksburg, with two elementary schools, a middle school, high school, and pre-kindergarten facilities.

