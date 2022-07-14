ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 13 July 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 967.5p

- including income, 974.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 966.8p

- including income, 973.8p

