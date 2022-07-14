Wurl to Power Amogo Networx’s Launch of FAST Channels in US, EU and Latin America

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wurl , the world leader in powering streaming TV, today announced its agreement with Amogo Networx , a global film network, to launch the company’s new, Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channels across various CTV platforms including SamsungTV, LG, RakutenTV and Roku. The Wurl-powered FAST channels will distribute and monetize Amogo Networx’s programming across the United States, the European Union and Latin America in six total languages.



“Amogo Networx’s growth from a YouTube channel to a full on movie channel is a wonderful case study in the possibilities when content creation and delivery of content over the internet meet,” said Wurl’s Chief Operating Officer, Sean Doherty, Jr. “Partnering to deliver Amogo’s FAST channels will be another stone in the yellow brick road to our destination: the democratization of access to content through ad supported platforms.”

What Amogo Networx Audiences Can Expect:

Based in Germany, Amogo Networx ( www.amogo-networx.com ) originally began building its suite of branded content on YouTube, building its audience to over 3.5 million subscribers, with 1 billion movie views per year. Channels under their umbrella include "Grjngo", "Bjgtjme Movies”, the financial and economic documentary channel "Moconomy”, as well as "Artflix”, a movie channel for classic movies and series whose unique selling proposition is the in-house colorization of black & white movies.

“We’ve been incredibly proud of our traction in the space, something we’ve achieved fairly rapidly, thanks to our programming and audience development strategies,” said Amogo executive Peter von Ondarza. “Our partnership with Wurl marks a turning point as we expand globally and there is no better partner, as we launch our much anticipated FAST channels, to take us to the next level.”



About Wurl



Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world’s top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters and Sony Studios, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, LG, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. The company also recently announced its new performance marketing service, Wurl Perform, which is designed to reduce churn, acquire new viewers and increase return on ad spend. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

