Trisura Group Completes C$150 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance company, announced today that it has completed its previously announced public offering of 4,512,000 common shares, including 442,000 common shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price of $33.25 per common share, for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc., and including CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

