Toll Brothers Announces Knightdale Station Model Grand Opening In North Carolina

KNIGHTDALE, N.C., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Knightdale Station, a single-family home community located at 580 Knightdale Station Run in Knightdale. The public is invited to attend the model home grand opening events on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 17 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be live music, food, and refreshments from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The highly anticipated Wynn Modern Farmhouse model home at Knightdale Station features innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interiors and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and contemporary design.

The architectural designs of the homes at Knightdale Station are unmatched in the market, featuring open concept floor plans ranging from 2,800 to almost 3,600 square feet with two stories and 3 to 5 bedrooms. These beautiful homes offer the very best of luxury living with top-of-the-line finishes and meticulously crafted details.

“The Wynn Modern Farmhouse model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for the perfect home in a lifestyle-driven community with excellent schools,” said David Kelly, Division President of Toll Brothers in North Carolina. “Buyers are invited to explore our model home, as well as the many quick move-in homes available at this community.”

Knightdale Station is a 300-acre master-planned community centrally situated next to Knightdale Station Park. This community is just nine miles from downtown Raleigh and minutes from dining and local breweries, delivering small-town charm with big city conveniences.

Homeowners at Knightdale Station will also enjoy the beauty of nature right outside their door with numerous greenways and walking trails to explore. This luxury community features multi-purpose sports fields, a dog park, playground, splash pad, walking trails, picnic areas, and parks.

“In the town of Knightdale, the people choose the culture, which makes this a unique new home community for those seeking the best of both worlds,” added Kelly.

Home prices start in the low $600,000s. For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the model home, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

