Surgalign Announces Partnership with PRIA Healthcare to Improve Patient Healthcare Coverage

Program to aid in patient access to Surgalign’s Coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization® and

SImmetry® SI Joint Fusion Systems

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, announced PRIA Healthcare will serve as a strategic partner in support of the recently launched Surgalign™ Patient Access Program.

The objective of the Surgalign Patient Access Program is to help patients realize improved access to medical technologies that drive better outcomes, such as the Company’s Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization and SImmetry Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Fusion systems. As a relentless advocate for patients, PRIA brings to the collaboration more than 10 years of experience partnering with MedTech companies to improve patient access to the latest medical technologies.

Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign stated, “Our vision at Surgalign is to drive optimal patient outcomes while advancing the standard of spine care. We partnered with PRIA because of their extensive experience advocating for patients to receive favorable medical coverage. Ultimately this program will expand patient access to procedures and devices such as the Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion systems.”

The Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device is a lumbar motion preservation solution that maintains stability in the spine after direct surgical decompression while preserving more natural movement. Coflex has Level 1 clinical data from a randomized control trial used for PMA approval that has been reported in the International Journal of Spine Surgery1. Further, the Coflex device appears in more than 90 peer reviewed publications and has been implanted more than 175,000 times globally.

The SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system is the only lateral approach SI procedure that follows orthopedic principles of joint decortication, bone grafting and fixation, to create the best possible environment to achieve true arthrodesis. The recently published SImmetry EVoluSIon study (EVSI), one of the largest SI joint fusion studies conducted to date, showed statistically significant improvements in both pain and disability, along with a statistically significant reduction in the number of patients using opioids at 12 months2.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact PRIA’s streamlined authorization and appeal process has on the challenges patients face to obtain medical coverage for needed care,” added Scott Durall, Chief Commercial Officer of Surgalign. “This partnership highlights our commitment to supporting our physician and patient community by educating payers on the clinical benefits of novel therapies such as Coflex and SImmetry, that provide positive clinical outcomes for patients.”

1 Musacchio MJ, Lauryssen C, Davis RJ, et al. Evaluation of Decompression and Interlaminar Stabilization Compared with Decompression and Fusion for the Treatment of Lumbar Spinal Stenosis: 5-year Follow-up of a Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Trial. Int. J. Spine Surg. 2016 Jan 26;10:6. Doi: 10.14444/3006. eCollection 2016.

2 Kucharzyk D, Colle K, Boone C, Araghi A. Clinical outcomes following minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion with decortication: The EVoluSIon clinical study. Int. J. Spine Surg. 2022, 16 (1) 168-175. doi: https://doi.org/10.14444/8185.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at http://www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PRIA Healthcare

Since 2012, PRIA Healthcare has been a national leader in reimbursement and market access to the healthcare arena throughout the United States. Led by a team of industry veterans, PRIA is committed to ensuring the latest medical technologies and procedures are available to patients both during clinical trials and through product commercialization. PRIA diligently works to influence payers to establish patient access to life changing devices, therapies, treatments, and procedures by leveraging clinical data, patient, and physician rights.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our products, company, and industry, our management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and other variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.