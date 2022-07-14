E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Announces “Carbon Neutral” and Green Initiative, Launching Specialized Waste Classification, Energy Saving and Emission Reduction Household Services

FUZHOU, China, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced a new “carbon neutral” initiative to provide specialized waste classification, energy saving and emission reduction household services.

E-Home plans to launch garbage classification services and incorporate the concept of “emission reduction” into standard door-to-door household cleaning and maintenance services, which involves developing tailor-made garbage bags (decomposable, non-composable, recyclable, non-recyclable etc.) and advocating customers to use this designated service for environment-friendly sorting of waste. The Company is also looking to provide such waste sorting services for public service institutions and has signed contract with a local property management company in Fujian for domestic garbage sorting and dumping.

China aims to have non-fossil energy consumption exceed 80% of its total mix by 2060, when the world’s second-biggest economy plans to be carbon neutral, according to guidelines published by the official Xinhua News Agency in October last year. The measures are part of China’s larger plan for achieving peak carbon emissions and reaching net-zero by 2060. The report reiterated the government’s climate goals for 2025 and 2030 and vowed to accelerate a decline in China’s coal use.

Carbon neutral is also not so far away from our day-to-day life. Garbage collection could play a key role in reducing carbon emissions but limited waste collection and poor segregation by households and at landfills make it difficult for recycling works. E-Home has established expertise and experience to provide this specialized service with garbage collection and dumping to help facilitate China’s carbon neutral goals. Moreover, China has categorized “Carbon Emission Manager” as a new profession that involves the monitoring, measuring and facilitating consultation on the reduction of carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. E-Home is also riding on this trend and will combine existing training program and human resources system with skillset related to “carbon neutral” household services to foster transformation of the Company’s business into a green profession. The Company plans to provide Carbon Emission Manager training, which should help create new opportunities and jobs for workforce and also diversify E-Home’s streams of revenue.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “We are delighted to announce our carbon neutral project and we believe this new initiative will help create new jobs and work to expand our revenue from household training, boosting our profitability. In recent years we humans are profoundly aware that climate change is a security issue related to the survival and sustainable development of the whole ecosystem. To help facilitate China’s carbon neutral goals, E-Home will also seek to adhere to green, low-carbon and circular development via transforming and upgrading our existing high-quality household cleaning and maintenance services.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform “e家快服”, provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of “solving every issue of customers with heart”, and to the code of conduct of “doing everything well with heart”. The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

