Pokemoto Adds Kansas to Expanding Portfolio

Pokemoto Now Open or Coming Soon in 13 States

League City, Texas, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant concept, today announced the signing of a new lease for a corporate owned and operated location in the Wichita, Kansas market. The Wichita location is unique with three open-lunch major high schools as well as Wichita State University within its trade area. Wichita is a regional center of culture, media, and trade. It hosts several universities, large museums, theaters, parks, shopping centers, and entertainment venues with a metro area population of over 625,000. This new location marks the first entry for Pokemoto into the Kansas market.

Michael Roper, CEO of Pokemoto commented “We’re excited to bring Pokemoto to Kansas. We are now open or coming soon to 13 states – Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and now Kansas. While our growth strategy is focused on franchising, we also are building corporately owned and operated locations in key markets. These locations are considered “seed” stores to establish a presence in the market. These “seed” locations are used to help the franchise sales process as most franchise partners want to visit a location and taste the food prior to becoming a Pokemoto franchisee. Having a location in the area makes this process easier and can shorten the sales cycle. By seeding the Wichita, Kansas market with our first corporate location, we will be able to target this area more aggressively in franchise sales.”

Roper continued, “We previously announced 40 new Pokemoto franchise signings. Combine that with our corporate locations being built and it should be a busy second half of the year opening locations.”

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland and Virginia with future locations coming soon in Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

