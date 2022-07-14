Magnesium Metal Purity Results Received from Second Calibration Run of Commercialized Pilot Plant

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Magnesium Corporation (WMC) (TSXV: WMG.V; Frankfurt-3WM; OTCQB: MLYF) (“Western Magnesium” or the “Company”) has received metal purity results from the second calibration process run of unrefined magnesium metal direct from the commercialized pilot plant.



The third-party metal purity analysis was conducted using Laser Ablation ICP Mass Spectrometry at FiLTER – Fipke Laboratory for Trace Element Research, located at the University of British Columbia Okanagan in Kelowna, BC, Canada.

The metal purity analysis resulted in a magnesium concentration of 99.62%.

Edward Lee, Executive Chairman, said, “The received purity results continue to exceed our expectations and validate without a doubt more than 11 years of research and development. When our proprietary process is fully upscaled it will eventually supply and give American industry the comfort knowing there is a domestic producer of magnesium metal that they can finally rely on for years to come.”

Paul Sauvé, Chief Technology Officer, said, “Achieving unrefined magnesium purity of this concentration directly from our proprietary continuous reactor on the second run will allow us to continue toward full plant optimization.”

This news release was reviewed by Sarpreet Pahal, P. Eng., a Non-Independent Qualified Person.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

About FiLTER

FiLTER is a fee for service facility specializing in trace element analysis and electron microscope imaging. The intended users are primarily academic researchers, but the facility is also available for government and industry research at corresponding fee schedules. The lab exists due to an investment from the Government of Canada, through Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the generous donations of Charles Fipke, who provided the funding to purchase the ICP-AES, ICP-MS, Laser Ablation, and SEM instruments.

