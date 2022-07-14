Vir Biotechnology Announces Transition of Chief Scientific Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Herbert “Skip” Virgin, M.D., Ph.D., Vir’s executive vice president, research and chief scientific officer, will step down effective August 31, 2022 to pursue a new position as chief medical officer and head of the Altos Institute of Medicine. He will remain a member of Vir’s Scientific Advisory Board. Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Vir’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, will take on overall responsibility for research and development on an interim basis while the Company identifies a permanent successor.



“During his nearly five-year tenure at Vir, Skip has had a major role in the success of Vir. He established an outstanding scientific team with a global research footprint that helped lead Vir to the launch of its first commercial product, created a robust pipeline and contributed important insights to the field of infectious diseases,” said George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir. “Skip is a great scientist and has been a wonderful colleague. We will miss him, but like all truly excellent leaders, he has built an amazing team of scientists that will carry forward Vir’s world-class research programs. We are grateful for Skip’s many contributions and the foundation he has laid for our R&D efforts. We wish him all the best as he pursues his next chapter focused on building a similar foundation for regenerative medicine.”

“It has been a great privilege to work alongside George and the incredibly talented team at Vir to build a company singularly focused on infectious diseases,” said Dr. Virgin. “Together, and in record time, we delivered a monoclonal antibody therapy that has been critical to the fight against COVID-19, while advancing multiple programs and innovative scientific approaches that I believe will continue to deliver on the promise of Vir’s mission. I am deeply proud of these accomplishments and look forward to continuing to support the Company’s ongoing efforts and celebrate its future successes.”

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and hepatitis D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “potential,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Vir’s pipeline programs and Vir’s strategy and plans. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.