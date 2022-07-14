NASA Enters Into Multi-Faceted Contract With Vaya Space

COCOA, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaya Space, Inc., the vortex-hybrid engine rocket company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, today announced that NASA has entered into a multi-faceted contract with Vaya Space to demonstrate the Company's technologies and industry-leading engine performance at both the Stennis Space Center and Kennedy Space Center.

Vaya Space conducted its inaugural launch earlier this year and has been rapidly expanding its operations and technology suite since that time. The Company received notification of its first patent award earlier this year and has multiple additional patents in progress on its breakthrough technologies that it believes will transform the Commercial Space sector in cost, reliability and safety.

NASA has now entered into a multi-faceted contract and Space Act Agreement with Vaya Space for the Company to demonstrate the performance of its engines showing greater than 22,000 lbs. of thrust per engine. Vaya has already conducted more than 100 engine-test fires totaling more than 10 minutes in cumulative duration and will now be conducting a number of demonstrations and additional tests with NASA at its Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

Vaya Space also established agreement with Kennedy Space Center approving the transfer of technology from NASA under an existing, expanded umbrella agreement. This agreement facilitates Vaya's further vertical demonstrations and expected commercial launch operations from Kennedy Space Center, a multi-user spaceport.

"The agreements with NASA are another major step forward for Vaya. We believe the commitment and mutual interest is a great endorsement of Vaya and our breakthrough technologies. We are incredibly excited to do the demonstrations and work together with NASA demonstrating hybrid rocket engine performance that has never been achieved before," said Vaya Space Chief Executive Officer Brent Willis. "We thank NASA for supporting Vaya's efforts as we endeavor to transform the safety, reliability and affordability of Space."

About Vaya Space, Inc.

Vaya Space is a privately owned, vortex-hybrid rocket company based on the Space Coast of Florida with subsidiary operations in Brazil. Vaya Space has developed breakthrough and patented technologies that transform access to space. Vaya was created in 2017 by Sid Gutierrez, former Space Shuttle Commander and NASA's first U.S.-born Hispanic astronaut. Launch Command's final words to Sid at liftoff were "Vaya con Dios" vs. its traditional "Godspeed" and, shortly after this inspiration, Vaya was born.

Vaya is a purpose-driven, sustainability focused and environmentally conscious enterprise dedicated to making a difference for humankind. Vaya Space competes in the estimated $1 trillion small satellite launch sector. Vaya's unique vortex-hybrid rockets utilize the equivalent of two million recycled water bottles per launch and overcome the costs and other issues associated with traditional liquid bi-propellant rockets to transform the safety and affordability of the industry.

