Six of the Nation’s Leading Social Care Companies Sign Trailblazing Interoperable Referrals Pledge

Lansing, Mich., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an unprecedented commitment to achieve an open and connected ecosystem of care for communities, CareAdvisors, findhelp, PCE Systems, RiverStar, Unite Us and WellSky® have signed Michigan Health Information Network’s (MiHIN) Interoperable Referrals Pledge (the “Pledge”), and in doing so, have taken responsibility to act, together, in the public interest to enable a more interoperable social care environment through mutual collaboration. These six organizations along with MiHIN equally commit to eliminating information silos and to working diligently to achieve the following five core principles:

Service providers should be able to work within their chosen systems of record

Consumers should have access to their own data with full transparency into who will have access to their data if they consent to a service; and service providers commit to not block electronic health information (defined as knowingly and unreasonably interfering with information-sharing)

Service providers commit to the use of national standards (e.g., HL7 FHIR Gravity Accelerator) and open APIs

Service providers recognize the need for data aggregation from multiple systems to quantify demand and utilization for services to inform policy makers and ensure service quality

Service providers support the state designated entity, statewide HIE, or health data utility to serve as the trusted health data exchange broker to ensure an interoperable ecosystem among the medical, public health, and social care communities

“Our country has witnessed firsthand the limitations of siloed data ecosystems on whole-person care,” says Tim Pletcher, Executive Director of MiHIN. “The Interoperable Referrals Pledge is about committing to looking for ways in Michigan to create data informed processes and procedures around the full spectrum of care coordination that reaches into communities and even neighborhoods. We are excited to be working with these six pioneers as the first partners in taking a giant leap on this overdue, but necessary journey.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity for the technical, legal, secure, and private exchange of health information. Breaking down disparate and siloed data systems, the digital network is dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience, improving quality, decreasing cost and solving for health. MIHIN is a 501C3 non-profit, socio-technical collaboration that includes the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges, health systems, hospitals, care providers, behavioral health clinics, FQHC’s, PIHPs, health plans/payers, pharmacies, post-acute care, hospices, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org

About CareAdvisors

CareAdvisors is a social care management company that addresses health disparities by developing a complete ecosystem for social care management. Our platform supports interoperability among clinical and human services data, value-based payment models, and comprehensive automation of manual, labor intensive workflows for social care management. For more information, visit https://care-advisors.com/

About findhelp

Findhelp is the nation’s leading social care network, making it easy for customers in a wide range of industries to integrate social care into the work they already do—from education and government to housing, healthcare, and more. Through customer platforms and our public site, findhelp.org, the findhelp network reaches more than 13 million users across the country, making it easy to connect people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease. https://company.findhelp.com/

About PCE Systems

PCE Systems is an information technology and services company based in Farmington Hills, MI specializing in custom, hosted solutions that go beyond the capabilities of typical "off-the-shelf" software. PCE provides comprehensive, integrated information systems for a variety of community-based behavioral health and social service organizations. PCE seeks to break the mold of typical software vendors by providing innovative solutions and unparalleled support services under a model that engenders trust and collaboration among PCE and its clients, with the ultimate goal of helping its clients provide the best and most efficient care and services to the individuals they serve.

About RiverStar

RiverStar partners with service organizations, health care providers, funders, and payers to deliver solutions for community-based whole person population health care to address social determinant and behavioral health needs. This collaborative approach leverages and integrates with existing community pathways, including health practice record systems, to facilitate care coordination among providers while empowering individuals to actively participate in their own care. By integrating social determinant care with behavioral health services, RiverStar’s Whole Person Care platform also offers new revenue opportunities to foster sustainability.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. Care providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person’s total health journey, and report tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. For more information, visit: https://uniteus.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky® is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care worldwide. Our next-level software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care.

