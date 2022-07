English Icelandic

At a shareholders' meeting held today, board elections were held and votes were cast on a proposal to amend the company's articles of association.

The following were elected to the Board: Guðjón Reynisson, Hjörleifur Pálsson, Magnús Júlíusson, Margrét Guðmundsdóttir og Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir

At a subsequent board meeting, it was decided that Guðjón Reynisson should serve as chairman of the board and Sigurlína as vice-chairman.

A proposal to amend the Articles of Association was rejected.