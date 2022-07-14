Take Advantage of the Early Bird Rate for ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is gearing up for ELEVATE – The Command Alkon User Conference, taking place in Hollywood, Florida on October 26th - 27th. The Early Bird rate ends on August 1st. Be sure to register in time to take advantage of the promotional price. More details about the conference are available on the event website.



“With 80+ breakout sessions, solutions labs, and hours of enablement training, ELEVATE together with TRAININGDAYS has become a rich playground for industry insights,” said Drea Toretti, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. “For anyone striving to be top performer in the building materials space, this event promises to deliver skillsets and knowledge which drive successes across their respective organizations.”

Gain extra insight by adding 1 or 2 TRAININGDAYS classes when reserving a spot for the conference. The event is held on October 24th and 25th alongside the ELEVATE Conference. Attendees will receive comprehensive, all-day training to sharpen their knowledge and skills and review best practices on Command Alkon solutions. Registrants have the freedom to choose the courses that make the most sense in their daily operations.

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

