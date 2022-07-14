Federal Indian Day School Class Members Can Apply for an Extension Until January 13, 2023

English French

OTTAWA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Members who were unable to file a claim for the Federal Indian Day School Class Action Settlement by July 13, 2022, can submit an Extension Request Form, providing an additional six months from the deadline to January 13, 2023. Extension Request Forms are available on the website indiandayschools.com, and may be submitted to the Claims Administrator after July 13, 2022.



“Even with the existing supports available, we acknowledge that some Class Members may find the claims process challenging (notably, concerning estate claims) and may be unable to submit a claim prior to the deadline. In anticipation of such events, the Settlement Agreement provides for a six-month extension period to file claims until January 13, 2023,” says Cam Cameron, Class Counsel lead for the Federal Indian Day School Implementation.

Extension requests are not granted automatically but on a case-by-case basis after a review by the Exceptions Committee. Claimants seeking this extension will need to identify a reason as to why they have been unable to file a claim by the July 13, 2022 deadline. The Extension Form must be submitted either before Claimants submit their Claim Form or together with their Claim Form.

“We encourage individuals in need of support to call Class Counsel; we remain available to assist, free of charge, during the extension period,” says Cameron.

To date, more than 150,000 Claim Forms have been filed with the Administrator, which exceeds the third-party actuarial estimate of 120,000 to 140,000 claims.

The Court-approved Settlement Agreement sets January 13, 2023 as the end of the submission process. The Administrator will not be able to accept Claim Forms after that date.

Supports available for Class Members

Class Counsel supports Class Members throughout the Claims Process. Individuals can receive free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms by calling the Gowling WLG call center at 1-844-539-3815 or emailing dayschools@gowlingwlg.com.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, on request.

Media Contact:

Neetisha Seenundun

416-543-5251

Nseenundun@argylepr.com