DroneBase Acquires UK-Based Inspection², Adding Aerial Inspections in Telecom, Transmission & Distribution

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DroneBase, the leader in intelligent imaging, today announced the acquisition of U.K.-based Inspection², the leading provider of AI-enabled aerial inspections in the U.K. and Europe. With the acquisition, DroneBase continues to accelerate its global expansion, adding capabilities and services for the telecommunications, and transmission & distribution sectors globally.

This is DroneBase's second acquisition in less than 12 months. In December 2021, the company added India-based AirProbe, a leader in AI-enabled inspections for the high-growth solar energy industry.

The acquisition of Inspection² expands DroneBase's AI-enabled inspection capabilities across telecom and transmission & distribution, creating a complete offering for owners, operators, and investors in renewable energy infrastructure and systems.

"With Inspection², we can now inspect the entire renewable energy site from asset to grid. We've developed the industry's leading offerings for solar and wind energy owners and operators. Inspection² has designed solutions that enable the transmission & distribution and the telecom sectors to quickly and accurately identify early warnings of degradation and take action to improve operations, planning, and risk mitigation," said Dan Burton, CEO and founder of DroneBase.

Burton continued, "This acquisition enables us to immediately offer expanded services to our wind and solar clients while expanding to serve the telecom industry globally. I'm pleased to work closely with James and the Inspection² team to bring their solutions to our global customers."

With AI, the Inspection² platform reduces analysis time by up to 70%, as compared to traditional inspection methods. With faster aerial inspections and processing, customers are able to make quicker decisions based upon insights - and keep staff safe.

"The challenges of protecting high-value assets have become complex - and more critical. Intelligent imagery is no longer an optional part of your monitoring and inspection - it's a critical, bottom-line function for clients owning these assets," said James Harrison, CEO of Inspection². "Our approach to making it simple and actionable for customers to protect high-value assets in critical infrastructure aligns perfectly with how DroneBase is defining the intelligent imaging industry. I'm very excited to join the team and bring the best of both companies to our customers."

Harrison will lead T&D and Telecom business units at DroneBase and will report directly to Burton.

DroneBase is the leading intelligent imaging company for high-value infrastructure, providing businesses with actionable, real-time insights to recover revenue, reduce risk, and improve build quality. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, DroneBase serves customers in the solar, wind, insurance, construction, real estate, and critical infrastructure industries. Trusted by the largest enterprises in the world, DroneBase is active in over 70 countries.

