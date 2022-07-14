Bravo Consulting Group Becomes First North American AvePoint-Certified Technical Professional in Cloud Records

LEESBURG, Va., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June of 2022, Bravo Consulting Group, LLC paved the way amongst hundreds of AvePoint partners by becoming the very first partner in North America to achieve AvePoint's Cloud Records Certification. Bravo is an invested partner of AvePoint and this accomplishment makes them one of the very few certified Cloud Records solution providers in the world. Bravo strives to simplify the way their clients create, share, and secure their intelligent information and has been a trusted service provider for the federal government, intelligence community, and private sector since 2007. Their areas of excellence include cloud services, cybersecurity and compliance, and application modernization.

Sam Valme, Global Director of Partner Experience at AvePoint said, "Bravo Consulting Group is an exemplary AvePoint partner. Year over year they continue to establish themselves as a top partner globally. Over a decade of partnership has led to hundreds of opportunities and successful customers across our public sector and commercial markets. We look forward to our future joint success as they continue to prove themselves the preeminent expert in the Microsoft and Collaboration Security ecosystems."

Bravo's list of AvePoint certifications does not stop here. The IT consulting firm headquartered in Leesburg, VA has also earned the following certifications: Fly, Cloud Backup, SaaS, Policies & Insights, and Sales Professional. Bravo is one of AvePoint's longest standing partners, with over 13 years of collaboration, and an impressive collection of certifications that allows them to offer a broad range of certification capabilities. Bravo first immersed themselves in records management work with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the White House Communications Agency and has most recently won a prime award with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development deploying the AvePoint Cloud Records solution.

Matt Urbowicz, Director of Growth at Bravo commented, "The opportunity to become the first North American partner to earn this certification is an absolute honor. After 13 years of partnership, our team continues to be at the forefront of delivering secure collaboration solutions to customers. We are committed to our partnership with AvePoint and look forward to new opportunities and joint successes. This is only the beginning!"

To learn more about information management and how Bravo can help deliver Cloud Records to your organization, join their webinar on August 24th at 12 pm ET. At this event, AvePoint and Bravo will discuss how to effectively manage your data, improve data visibility across your organization, and manage your compliance risk in an easy and productive way. REGISTER HERE: bit.ly/3uqWOCC

For 14+ years, Bravo has specialized in delivering innovative business intelligence and digital transformation solutions that help organizations soar to new heights. For more information, visit https://bravocg.com or check out our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook!

