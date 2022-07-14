The Trauma-Informed ACE Screening and Intervention Evaluation (TASIE) Project ECHO is Changing the Standard of Pediatric Care

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Sound's Center for Youth Wellness (CYW), and the New Jersey Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP), are seeking the next cohort of pediatric practices for participation in the Trauma-Informed ACEs Screening & Intervention Evaluation Project ECHO (TASIE Project).

Safe & Sound was awarded a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and is working in partnership, through the CYW, with the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (NJAAP). The grant awarded is to launch a 3-year initiative called the "TASIE Project." The aim is to develop a scalable model to help pediatric healthcare teams to integrate ACEs screening, trauma-informed, and strengths-based interventions into a pediatric primary care setting.

According to the National Survey of Children's Health, 34.8 million children across the United States are impacted by Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). ACEs are exposures in childhood to abuse, neglect, parental incarceration, divorce, or domestic violence that have been shown to affect virtually every domain in which a child functions. ACEs are associated with health impairment across the life course and are strongly related to the prevalence of numerous health problems.

The CYW and NJAAP team will train and provide coaching to practice sites to implement an ACEs screening and intervention pilot using the Pediatric ACEs and Life Events Screener (PEARLS) tool and the Seven Domains of Wellness. In addition, the practice sites will participate in a 9-month Quality Improvement Project ECHO (Extension for Community Health Outcomes). Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) reviewed the project and found that it does not meet the definition of research involving human subjects as defined by DHHS and FDA regulations. Therefore, it did not require review and approval by the HMH Institutional Review Board.

Selected practices will be provided with a $15,000 stipend as well as CME/MOC Part 2 and 4 Points. The RFP Application for Cohort 2 is open now. Applications will be due on July 29, 2022. Interested pediatric practices should visit the TASIE Project website for eligibility requirements, important dates, and informational webinars. Cohort 2 will run from September 2022 through May 2023.

Press Contact

Karissa Luckett, RN, BSN, MSW

Senior Clinical and Quality Operations Director

Karissa.Luckett@safeandsound.org

469-600-6939

Related Images











Image 1: TASIE Project LOGO









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment