Pixels.com Launches the World's Largest Jigsaw Puzzle Marketplace

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixels.com, the world's largest art marketplace, has launched a new website dedicated to helping independent artists create and sell jigsaw puzzles.

The new website, pxpuzzles.com, features eight million puzzle designs from more than one million independent artists - instantly making it the largest jigsaw puzzle destination on the internet. Each puzzle is available in two different sizes (500 pieces and 1,000 pieces) and features 0.25" thick puzzle pieces with unique shapes.

"In 2020, we experienced a surge in puzzle sales on Pixels.com as families looked for activities to do together at home during the pandemic," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels. "As those sales continued to grow throughout 2021 and 2022, we decided it was time to launch a puzzles-only website."

For artists who are interested in selling puzzles, pxpuzzles.com is free to join, and creating a puzzle is as simple as uploading an image and setting a price.

Pixels sets the base cost for each puzzle ($35 for a 500-piece puzzle, $37 for a 1,000-piece puzzle), and artists can then add their own markups on top of those base costs to arrive at their final selling prices. When a buyer places an order, Pixels handles the manufacturing and shipping of the puzzles, and artists keep 100% of their markups.

Buyers can also create custom puzzles with their own personal photos using Pixels' online puzzle configurator: https://pxpuzzles.com/custom/create-custom-puzzles.

With just a few clicks, buyers can transform their wedding photos, family photos, pet photos, and more into premium jigsaw puzzles and then ship the puzzles to any destination in the world in just 2-3 business days.

"There's simply no easier way to buy and sell jigsaw puzzles online," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels. "We've gathered millions of artist-designed puzzles all in one place and made it very easy to transform your personal photos into custom puzzles, as well. For the past 15+ years, we've helped shoppers decorate their homes with unique wall art from Pixels.com, and we're excited to now help everyone challenge their brains and have some fun with unique jigsaw puzzles from pxpuzzles.com."

To shop for jigsaw puzzles designed by millions of independent artists from all over the world, visit https://pxpuzzles.com/shop/puzzles.

To transform your personal photos into jigsaw puzzles using Pixels' print-on-demand technology, visit https://pxpuzzles.com.

About Pixels

Pixels is a technology and art company based in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is a global marketplace for artists, photographers, and the world's most iconic brands. With a few clicks, sellers can upload their images to Pixels.com, set their prices for 25+ different print-on-demand products (e.g., canvas prints), and then sell those products to a global audience of online buyers. Pixels fulfills each order on the seller's behalf via a network of 16 global manufacturing facilities. In addition to providing an online marketplace and order fulfillment service, Pixels also develops technology to help image owners sell their products through mobile apps, brick-and-mortar retail stores, third-party e-commerce platforms (e.g., Shopify and Amazon), and anywhere else that buyers are buying.

Connect with Pixels

Facebook: https://facebook.com/shoppixels

Instagram: https://instagram.com/shoppixels

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shoppixels

Media Contact

Drew Doyon: ddoyon@pixels.com

Related Images











Image 1: Jigsaw Puzzle - New York City Skyline





Shop for jigsaw puzzles from millions of independent artists.

















Image 2: PXPuzzles.com Homepage





Shop for jigsaw puzzles from millions of independent artists and/or create your own photo puzzles.

















Image 3: Premium Puzzles Pieces





All puzzles are made from 0.25" thick puzzle pieces with unique shapes.

















Image 4: Jigsaw Puzzle - Florida Beach





Shop for jigsaw puzzles from millions of independent artists.

















Image 5: Jigsaw Puzzle - Bird Feathers





Shop for jigsaw puzzles from millions of independent artists.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment