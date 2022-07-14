Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Launches Health & Wellness Podcast; Secures Features in Top Brazil Lifestyle Publications

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil has established a new health and wellness-focused podcast PodioCast and, as a result, has been featured in several top news publications in Brazil such as Globo’s Galileu Magazine (pictured below), SportLife , and the Desobediência Produtiva podcast .

PodioCast is hosted by actress and presenter Rachel Apollonio, HempMeds® Brasil Executive Director Matheus Patelli, and seasoned journalist and HempMeds® Marketing Specialist Marcus Bruno. Each episode features interviews with athletes and medical professionals to talk about the wellness challenges and routines of top athletes and active consumers.

“The mission for our podcast is to help break the stigma of CBD and cannabis and educate people how they can incorporate it into their lives,” said HempMeds® Brasil Executive Director Matheus Patelli. “We’ve already been able to get exclusive interviews with a variety of influential X-Games winners, MMA and boxing world champions, and other Olympic medalists and these articles have been a great help for us to promote the podcast.”

In addition to the podcast, these articles talk about how the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of banned substances in 2018 and since then, more athletes, both professional and amateur, in Brazil have started to use CBD products, such as those offered by HempMeds®.

They also highlight how HempMeds® has been dedicated to educating patients and doctors on cannabidiol (CBD) since the inception of the company. HempMeds® education initiatives include online academic resources, in-person, and virtual medical training courses to train physicians about cannabinoid treatments and discuss the principles of the human endocannabinoid system, and sponsorships of global CBD and condition-specific seminars aimed at helping patients with legal guidelines, finding doctors, and financial support.

“We are happy to have pioneered the introduction of non-psychoactive cannabis to Brazil. Our hope is that enthusiasts all over Brazil tune into the podcast to learn more and play a part in our movement,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We hope that our customers see that HempMeds' new podcast is a testament to our mission to provide free and informed access to CBD around the world.”

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit www.hempmeds.com.br.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain, and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

