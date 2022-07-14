William Chapman of Potter Anderson & Corroon Elected to Law Firm Antiracism Alliance Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced that Judge William Chapman has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance (LFAA). As a member of the board, Chapman will help direct the efforts of LFAA to fulfill its mission of bringing about systemic change and racial equity in the law.



“It’s an honor to be elected to the Board of Directors for the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance where we are working to leverage the alliance’s resources for pro bono initiatives,” said Chapman, Chief Diversity Officer, Director of Pro Bono Services and Senior Counsel at Potter Anderson & Corroon. “The mission of the LFAA is consistent with our firm’s longstanding commitment to social justice. In June 2020, we joined the LFAA as the firm recognized that we could do more to support those who faced marginalization, oppression and violence.”

Chapman joined Potter Anderson after serving as a judge on the Family Court of the State of Delaware. He currently leads Potter Anderson’s diversity and inclusion initiatives while also spearheading the firm’s pro bono program and commitment to community outreach, including mentoring associates in connection with these programs. Prior to his appointment to the Family Court bench, he served as Deputy Attorney General for the Delaware Department of Justice.

Established in June of 2020, the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance is committed to leveraging the resources of the private bar in partnership with legal services organizations to amplify the voices of communities and individuals oppressed by racism, particularly anti-Black racism, to better use the law as a vehicle for change that benefits communities of color and to promote racial equity in the law. Consisting of nearly 300 law firms, the LFAA facilitates the coordination of its Alliance Firms to best enable legal services organizations and the LFAA to create large-scale, coordinated pro bono projects that are both immediate and long-term in scope.

“The leadership of Potter Anderson is committed to using our collective talent to advocate for meaningful change in the fight against systemic and institutional racism. I look forward to working with the alliance members and fellow board members in this new role,” Chapman continued.

