Momentive to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022 and Host Virtual Investor Day on August 5, 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), a leader in agile experience management and the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced that it will report second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Momentive Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 ID: 217163

Live Webcast: https://investor.momentive.ai

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday August 11, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the passcode 018276.

Additionally, Momentive will host a virtual investor day on Friday, August 5, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). Management will host a series of presentations, followed by a live Q&A session. Registration for the live webcast is available on Momentive’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.momentive.ai .

Archived webcasts of the Q2 earnings conference call and investor day will be accessible on https://investor.momentive.ai

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV – maker of SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the Company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

investors@momentive.ai

Media Contact:

Katie Miserany

pr@momentive.ai

