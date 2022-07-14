Hyer Calling Foundation Announces Nationwide Initiative to Challenge Employers Across America to Train Their Staff in the Use of Narcan as Form of Social Responsibility

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc.'s (www.hyercalling.org) Founder and CEO Kevin Hyer, Esq. announced today a first of its kind nationwide initiative to challenge employers across America to train their staff to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and on the proper use of Naloxone HCI, (brand named NARCAN© Nasal Spray), as a form of social responsibility to their communities. The medication has proven effective in reversing the effects of a suspected or confirmed opioid overdose.

"The opioid epidemic in this country is continuing to grow unabated," stated Hyer, a seasoned labor & employment attorney who is himself in recovery. "Over 100,000 people across the U.S. succumbed to overdoses in 2021. Every single one is tragic, but the good news is when addressed quickly, an opioid overdose can be reversed through the effective use of NARCAN©. The Foundation is proud to take the lead on helping to educate organizations about the importance of knowing how to use this lifesaving product. Whether it's our team who trains the workforce or another vendor steps up, it's just the right thing to do."

As an added service, The Hyer Calling Foundation has posted the official NARCAN© training video on their website, https://youtu.be/KEOq6fUWNtA so if a company wants to handle this on their own, they can, or they can contact the Foundation for assistance.

Established in Philadelphia for the purpose of reducing and ultimately eradicating the stigma of substance use disorders in the workplace, the Foundation raises funds to provide the gold standard in no-cost career counseling and related services that insurance does not provide for, so that those in recovery can get back on their feet professionally as quickly as possible, and at the same time, encouraging businesses to hire employees in recovery.

Prior to forming The Hyer Calling Foundation to offer people in recovery from the disease of addiction a second chance professionally, Hyer had worked with the SEIU and Compass Group USA. "Having represented a powerful international labor union and huge multinational corporation in the employment and HR spaces, I understand organizations' desires to do right by their communities and employees, but also fear the stigma associated with addiction recovery. I started Hyer Calling as part of my higher calling -- to break stereotypes of addiction in America- and raise the funds necessary to offer those recovering from substance use disorders the benefits of free post-rehab support services that insurance doesn't cover in order to give them a fresh start at work and the chance to create a new successful life for themselves. This initiative is a natural outgrowth of that."

"There's no doubt some employers are hesitant to hire a recovering addict," Hyer adds. According to Better Addiction Care, the relapse statistics are but a sobering reminder of how fragile the recovery process can be.

90% of heroin users relapse.

90% of people with an alcohol addiction relapse.

88% of methamphetamine users relapse.

Yet while Hyer knows the statistics are daunting, "That's what drives our mission and the importance of what we do. And having the knowledge of how to use NARCAN© to treat and prevent a potential overdose is just plain common sense. Like a fire extinguisher or knowing CPR, it definitely can save lives. We tackle these issues head-on, offer assistance, solutions, a fresh start and hope."

"The fact is," Hyer continued, "especially as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to deal with the Great Resignation, the recovery community offers the American business community a huge untapped resource. Employees in recovery are so grateful to have a second chance at life and as a result are loyal, hard-working and dedicated employees. It's mutually beneficial. The NARCAN© training is just one more way for employers to protect both their employees - and themselves.

The average cost to assist an individual in recovery with career-related services ranges from $5,000 to $23,000. To donate go to https://donate.hyercalling.org or call 757-773-4588. The Hyer Calling Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.

For more information, please visit www.hyercalling.org. For media inquiries or interviews please contact Nina Zucker Associates at 610.457.4387 or nina@ninazucker.com.

# # #

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.