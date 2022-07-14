RBMA's Radiology Patient Action Network Calls Out 'Disastrous' Medicare Cuts

FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA), an industry-leading organization comprised of more than 2,000 professionals who focus on the business of radiology, and its Radiology Patient Action Network (RPAN) announced their opposition to proposed cuts to Medicare reimbursement.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have announced double-digit cuts to radiologists and other medical specialties, which, when combined with expiring Congressional support, will devastate patient populations throughout the United States. RPAN is preparing a formal comment letter to be presented to CMS as well as activating its members to speak out.

"CMS couldn't have picked a worse time to cut Medicare payments to physicians," said RBMA Executive Director Bob Still. "We're still in the midst of the pandemic, and patients who avoided regular health screenings are returning to doctors' offices. And it's that exact moment—when patients need us most—that Congress and the White House decide to introduce disastrous cuts. This will do incalculable damage to the medical profession, and worst of all, it will hurt the most vulnerable populations."

Because most state Medicaid plans track their reimbursements with Medicare figures, these Medicare cuts will result in cuts to both Medicare and Medicaid populations. The net effect, Still noted, will be to reduce the availability of radiological services, including life-saving procedures like mammograms and lung cancer screenings.

"This isn't abstract for our physician members. They face huge patient backlogs, rising costs, and equipment shortages. And now, on top of all that, they face a massive cut from CMS and Congress," said Still. "It's simply unthinkable that policymakers would do this at a time when patients are waiting for these life-saving procedures."

RBMA has long advocated for a repeal of budget neutrality, which would help to rationalize the budget process and fix these cuts. They also propose the implementation of an inflation escalator to add predictability for providers making needed investments in patient care. RBMA will continue to advocate and press both Congress and the White House for a delay in these cuts and other measures designed to support doctors during this difficult time.

