Luci Creative Selected as Exhibition Partner for Adams Presidential Center

QUINCY, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luci Creative, the award-winning experiential design studio, is delighted to announce its selection as the exclusive exhibition design partner for the new Adams Presidential Center to be built in Quincy, Massachusetts. Luci Creative has distinguished itself as a developer of award-winning interactive, state-of-the-art, and dynamic exhibitions and spaces that allow visitors to connect to an organization's purpose.

The Adams Presidential Center (APC) will celebrate the lives and public service of John Adams, Abigail Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Louisa Catherine Adams. Their story is the coming-of-age tale of the United States of America and its Constitution. John and Abigail helped define the constitutional theory of late 18th-century America while John Quincy and Louisa Catherine helped mold this theory into a living political system in the early 19th century. By engaging visitors in this history, the APC will invite them to consider how they can reshape the American political system for the 21st century.

"Our organization is both humbled and honored to be included in the incredible team that is building the Adams Presidential Center," said AJ Goehle, CEO and Principal of Luci Creative. "As three-dimensional storytellers, we help to develop experiences that educate, engage, and inspire visitors. Our team's passion for history sparked a flurry of excitement for this project."

"We were immediately drawn to the Luci Creative team by its passion, experience, and creativity in telling the Adams story in a way that will preserve the family's extraordinarily important legacy while at the same time make it come alive for future generations," said Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch. "Luci Creative was selected from among more than 30 firms that sought to partner with us, and we are thrilled to be working together on this truly historic endeavor."

Mayor Koch first began exploring the possibility of a major presidential center in 2020 as a way to couple the City's long-existing historical assets of the Adams birthplaces, their long-time family home and resting place with ongoing economic development in the downtown area that leans heavily on Quincy's history. In 2018, the City opened the Hancock-Adams Common, a monument-scale public space honoring the contributions of John Adams and John Hancock and creating a civic area at the front door to the crypts of John, Abigail, John Quincy, and Louisa Catherine. A statue of Abigail Adams will be unveiled in the park this fall and plans are underway for a John Quincy Adams monument in the same area.

"There has not been a family that has contributed more to the idea of America and its early development than the Adamses, and what better place to tell that story and make it relevant to today than right here in their hometown, which John Adams always referred to as 'that remarkable spot,'" said Mayor Koch.

The APC project is currently being led by Mayor Koch; Retired Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a Quincy native; and Katherine Craven, the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of Babson University and Chairwoman of the Massachusetts State Board of Education.

