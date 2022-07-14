Dr. Steven Gundry’s Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Celebrates 700+ Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms





LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake , one of the brand’s most popular products, now has over 700 positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Designed by world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher, Dr. Steven Gundry, Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is filled with high-fiber ingredients such as flaxseed and high quality, plant-based hemp protein. ProPlant Complete Shake is also lectin-free and supports smooth digestion, easy weight maintenance, and strong muscles.

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is filled with powerful hemp seeds and 10 grams of protein per serving. As one of the few vegan protein supplements on the market, Gundry MD’s ProPlant Complete Shake comes in both a Chocolate and Vanilla Flavor. Aside from its powerful hemp seed protein, the shake is nutritionally packed with antioxidants and essential amino acids that help support heart and brain health, and strong, healthy muscles.*

Key Benefits of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Promotes a boost in metabolism*

Enhances support for your muscles, heart and brain health*

Contributes to a smoother, more comfortable digestion*

Increased energy levels and satiety*

Key Ingredients of Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake

Hemp Protein — a high-quality, plant-based protein filled with nine essential amino acids and fiber which has been linked to increased satiety and healthier gut bacteria.*

Flaxseed — a great plant source of omega-3s, as well as protein and fiber that helps the body achieve smoother digestion and supports gut health.*

Spirulina — packed with nutrients, amino acids, and antioxidants which have all been linked to helping enhance physical endurance and helping fight off free radicals.*

Cocoa Powder — loaded with flavanols, polyphenols, and natural antioxidants that help support optimal mental performance, cardiovascular health, and psychological well-being (only in chocolate flavor).*

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake Flavors

Gundry MD ProPlant Complete Shake is available in Vanilla Flavor and a Chocolate Flavor . The suggested use of the product is to add 1 scoop (32.1g) to 8-12 fl.oz of water or unsweetened coconut milk once a day.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

ProPlant Complete Shake can be purchased on the GundryMD site for $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Gundry MD ProPlant Complete.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com .

