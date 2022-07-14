Reliance Global Group to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd

LAKEWOOD, NJ, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022. Mr. Beyman will be joined by Grant Barra, Senior VP of Operations, who will be discussing the recently announced launch of RELI Exchange, a highly scalable InsurTech platform designed to accelerate growth of the Company’s agency partner network.

Mr. Beyman and Mr. Barra are scheduled to present on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZV7EIrsfxM. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/investor-relations/.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the recently announced launch of RELI Exchange accelerating growth of the Company’s agency partner network and the Company growing through an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the Company’s ability to accelerate growth of the Company’s agency partner network from the RELI Exchange and its ability to grow through an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquire well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies and those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com



