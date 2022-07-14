Omron Automation Americas Recognizes Airline Hydraulics Corporation as 2021 Distributor of the Year

BENSALEM, Penn., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline), a leading distributor of industrial machinery and safeguarding products, is recognized by Omron Automation Americas (Omron) as a recipient of the 2021 Distributor of the Year Award, throughout North and South America. This award recognizes Airline's substantial investments in Omron's inventory, exceeding sales achievements, continued expansion with a new location in South Carolina, and Airline's mobile technology showcase of Omron products, the Tech Traveler. Omron recognizing Airline with this award proves Airline is a strategic partner and industrial customers have increased accessibility to local Omron inventory and technical support.

Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales for Omron, comments, "On behalf of Omron Automation Americas, I am very pleased to recognize Airline Hydraulics as our 2021 Distributor of the Year. Airline's innovation, investment, and commitment to our technology secured this award. They are a highly respected partner in the Americas market, supporting the growth of our brand and delivering superior support to customers. We look forward to many years, continuing to make our partnership stronger."

Mark Steffens, Airline CEO, adds, "Quality relationships take time, and after 30-plus years of being a partner to Omron, we are honored to accept 'Distributor of the Year' honors for 2021. We are thankful to have a partner closely aligned to our core values and must thank the Omron team members who have worked diligently to lay the groundwork for this mutual success."

For more information about Airline's inventory, expansion South and mobile technology showcase of Omron products, the Tech Traveler, visit Airline's Omron Automation webpage.

About Airline

Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a 100% employee-owned company, serves all industries utilizing fluid power and machine automation. In business since 1949, Airline specifies, stocks, and supports high-end components from Omron, Bosch Rexroth, Eaton, HYDAC, SKF/Lincoln, SMC, Phoenix Contact, and hundreds of other leading manufacturers. Customers also rely on Airline, an ISO 9001 certified company, for custom engineering, manufacturing & assembly, service and repair, machine safeguarding, and other value-add services. With offices located throughout the Eastern regions of the U.S., Airline experts are ready to help industry leaders become more educated, competitive, and cost-effective in today's rapidly changing marketplace.

Media Contact

Olivia Lynch

Airline Hydraulics Corporation

olynch@airlinehyd.com

267-746-1379

