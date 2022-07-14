Exciting Game Escape Rooms Launch Family-Friendly and Team Building-Specific Activity Rooms in Birmingham UK

Birmingham, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting Game are a leading provider of immersive and interactive escape room experiences in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Described as ‘stepping into a movie where you and your team are the heroes of the story’, their escape rooms feature fan-favourite topics and themes designed to build confidence, team spirit and evoke fun.

Today, Exciting Game are delighted to announce the launch of two new types of escape rooms. The first are family-friendly scenarios that make escape rooms accessible for younger audiences, whereas the second are specific scenarios for team building.

The two new types of escape rooms were created by the specialist team at Exciting Games Escape Room Birmingham, who have years of experience in developing escape rooms that entertain, excite and educate. Their team has gained a reputation for creating games that are more cryptic and mentally challenging than their competitors, alongside more accessible games that cater for all ages and skillsets.

Below, we outline the two new types of escape rooms recently launched by Exciting Games:

Family-friendly escape rooms in Birmingham, as developed by Exciting Games

The most popular escape rooms from Exciting Game are mentally stimulating and challenging. While all games provide a good variety of puzzles to ensure everybody involved can contribute, some of the more interactive elements associated with these escape rooms can be slightly unnerving for younger audiences.

Live actors, noises, flashing lights, and even scare-tactics may not be a families idea of fun. With that in mind, Exciting Game have launched two family-friendly scenarios that take all of the puzzle solving and fun you’d expect from an escape room and present it in a way that suits all ages.

Prison Punk 2077

Participants aim to escape from the prison in this steampunk-inspired escape room. While the game can be designed to suit older audiences, the team at Exciting Game can also cater for families, ensuring that the thrill of escaping from a prison with help from fellow rebels is accessible for all.

Project Diamond

Rumours of a huge, rare diamond are circulating. As professional thieves, it’s up to participants and their families to locate and steal the diamond from a wealthy holiday home. With unique touches such as a security guard to hide from, and lots of clues as to where the diamond is stored, it takes the notion of hide and seek to a new level.

Fun House

Mr Crimson was the owner of a sought-after fun house in a small town. His fun house was like no other. It put the player’s skills and wit to the test. He built this place for his son whom he loved very much. His wife was a wonderful woman too. They were just a lovely family.

Mr Crimson was the happiest man and his fun house was the happiest place you could ever visit. until…

The family went on a trip in late August. Only Mr Crimson returned. His wife and son passed away in a car accident. Do you dare find out more.

Team-building escape rooms in Birmingham, as developed by Exciting Games

Boring team-building activities in conference rooms are a think of the past. These days, businesses small and large choose escape rooms as an invigorating way to inspire team spirit and build collective problem solving skills.

Both Prison Punk 2077 and Project : Diamond are available as in-person team building escape rooms. Alongside these games there is also Fun House, in which participants embark on a journey through a home that’s littered with haunted toys and ornaments. The story goes that anybody who entered this mysterious house never came back, and this is where teams need to buck the trend, working together to escape.

Exciting Games have also developed a range of online escape rooms that cater for teams, businesses and organisations who work virtually, have a large employee base or cannot attend in-person.

A focus on customer experience

Exciting Games say that it’s their attention to their customers that set them apart from competitors. Staff are trained to make everyone feel comfortable, to provide the right amount of help throughout the game, and to provide unique elements that won’t find anywhere else. This focus on customer experience is great for both those who are both new to the world of escape games and those who are seasoned escape artists.

More Information:

Exciting Game are a leading provider of escape rooms in Birmingham, United Kingdom. With a wide range of games that suit all ages and skillsets, their experiences are fantastic for team-building workdays, family days out and stag and hen parties. Visit the website today to learn about their special offers and to view their full range of games: https://excitinggame.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/exciting-game-escape-rooms-launch-family-friendly-and-team-building-specific-activity-rooms-in-birmingham-uk/