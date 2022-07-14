Nuvei and GoldBet build on successful partnership with rollout of new APMs

London, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that it is extending its partnership with GoldBet, one of Italy’s premier sports betting, online casino, and poker platforms, to enable the operator to integrate new payment methods into its cashier, including Apple Pay.

Nuvei has been enabling GoldBet to offer an industry-leading player experience in Italy since 2020, via a single integration to its full stack payments solution. This includes a best-in-class, fully localized cashier and acquiring solutions to enhance acceptance rates, and alternative payment methods to grow its player base and maximize its revenue.

GoldBet players are able to use all the relevant payment methods they demand in the Italian market and this now includes Apple Pay as a new deposit option. GoldBet is one of the first operators in Italy to provide players with Apple Pay withdrawals in addition to deposits.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are extending our partnership with Nuvei to add more alternative payment methods into our online cashier,” said Alessandro Fiumara, GoldBet Managing Director Betting and Digital Italy.

“Being able to offer our players seamless deposits and withdrawals has been a critical factor in achieving our goal of having the best player experience in Italy. Since partnering with Nuvei our revenues have grown significantly and we’re excited to continue this journey together.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented: “GoldBet is one of the leading gaming platforms in Italy because of its commitment to player experience. Frictionless deposits and withdrawals, superior card acceptance rates, and a wide choice of preferred payment methods are all key. That’s what Nuvei brings to the table for operators.

“We continue to deliver best-in-class payments services to the leading digital businesses across the globe. And we work with these businesses to deliver a customized solution that is specific to their individual needs. This is how payments makes the most significant impact on revenues and business growth.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

