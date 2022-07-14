Coin Cloud’s New and Improved Non-Custodial Mobile Wallet Delivers the Features to Securely Buy, Sell and Store Digital Currencies

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud today announced the release of its new and improved non-custodial mobile wallet flush with all the features needed to securely buy, sell and store digital currencies. It is free to download at: https://www.coin.cloud/app .

Coin Cloud’s mobile wallet delivers a seamless integration with the company’s 6,000 Bitcoin ATM and Digital Currency Machines (DCMs) operated across the U.S. and Brazil. It provides customers with full transaction history and comprehensive capabilities to send or swap coins, and start a sell with cash process to be completed at a Coin Cloud DCM.

“Whether buying, selling, sending or receiving digital currencies, our mobile wallet delivers all the features needed and more, while ensuring security at the highest levels,” said Chris McAlary, founder and CEO of product at Coin Cloud. “Designed and developed as non-custodial, the power is in the hands of our customers to manage and store their assets the way they choose. After all, not your keys, not your coins.”

Coin Cloud’s non-custodial crypto wallet provides users private keys and an easy-to-use 12-word recovery phrase, which kept safe, ensures never losing access to a customer’s wallet and its assets.

“Providing a premium user experience is the goal of our mobile wallet,” said Beza Worku, senior director of product at Coin Cloud. “Not only is it easy-to-use and packed with features for our customers, our new and improved mobile wallet is seamlessly integrated with our nearly 6,000 DCM installations across the U.S. and Brazil.”

Coin Cloud DCMs offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG), and ApeCoin (APE).

The locations of all Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATMs and DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms . For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM and Instagram at @CoinCloudDCM .

Coin Cloud , a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,800 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest and easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital assets and cryptocurrencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Thorntons, UNFI customer stores, and Yesway. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .

