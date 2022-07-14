Pea Protein Ingredient Market to Cross US$1.3 Bn by 2025; Sales to Spiral Further amid Favourable Regulatory Environment

London, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an estimated CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2025, global pea protein ingredient market continues to receive impetus from growing consumer proclivity for healthier foods. A new study of Fairfield Market Research offers an insightful view of how pea protein ingredient market is shaping up. The report says that the market has faced harsh impact of supply chain disruptions throughout 2020.

Key Highlights

Pea protein ingredient sales to account for revenue of over US$1.3 Bn by 2025 end

Conventional variant remains dominant with more than 83% revenue share

North America, and Europe to collectively capture over 65% share in global market value





Market to Benefit from Supportive Regulation

With an expanding health-conscious population going beyond vegetarianism to embrace a wide range of productions available on the market within plant-derived, and vegan categories, the market for pea protein ingredient will witness robust growth prospects. Food regulatory bodies from around the world have been developing favourable guidelines boosting plant-based diet among the general public. This is expected to act as a major factor supporting market growth in the near future.

Conventional Variant Remains Preferred

Although organic has fast become a buzzword with a lot of consumer interest growing around it, pea protein ingredient market will continue to see dominance of the conventional variant. The latter currently holds more than 83% revenue share in the market as a result of sustained uptake by processed food manufacturers. It has been showcasing rapid recovery after facing a major setback during the initial months of COVID-19 pandemic.

Developed Regions Hold Lucrative Markets

With a collective share of more than 65% in the global pea protein ingredient market value, North America, and Europe remain the key markets. The report suggests that the thriving trend of veganism, and flourishing prospects of allergen-free products work to the advantage of these markets. While Asia Pacific represents a high-potential market, many countries in the region like China, Australia, Japan, and India still have the market in its nascent stage as the supportive regulatory framework for plant-based products is due for development. The market is however expected to gain from the booming quick service restaurant (QSR) sector.

Pea Protein Ingredient Market Key Players

PURIS, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Group, Emsland Group, Axiom Foods, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., CosucraGroupeWarcoing SA, BurconNutraScience Corporation &Glanbia plc., and The Scoular Company

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Nature Coverage Organic

Conventional Format Coverage Isolate

Concentrate

Hydrolysate Application Coverage Food & Beverages Cereals & Snacks Meat Substitute Bakery & Confectionery Performance Nutrition Beverages & Desserts

Animal & Pet Food

Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Roquette Group

Ingredion Incorporated

PURIS

Emsland Group

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA Group

Axiom Foods

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

The Scoular Company

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Glanbia plc Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro factors analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Consumer Sentiment analysis, Key Regulations, Key Patents, Tracked Key Developments, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain)

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Pea Protein Ingredient Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Economic Overview

2.7. Key Developments

2.8. Key Regulations

2.9. Key Patents



3. Global Pea Protein Ingredient Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

3.1. Global Pea Protein Ingredient Market Outlook, by Nature, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn ) 2017 - 2025

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Organic

3.1.1.2. Conventional

3.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.2. Global Pea Protein Ingredient Market Outlook, by Format, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn ) 2017 - 2025

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Isolate

3.2.1.2. Concentrate

3.2.1.3. Hydrolysate

3.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3. Global Pea Protein Ingredient Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn ) 2017 - 2025

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Food & Beverages

3.3.1.1.1. Cereals & Snacks

3.3.1.1.2. Meat Substitute

3.3.1.1.3. Bakery & Confectionery

3.3.1.1.4. Performance Nutrition

3.3.1.1.5. Beverage & Desserts

3.3.1.2. Animal & Pet Food

3.3.1.3. Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements

3.3.1.4. Cosmetics

3.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4. Global Pea Protein Ingredient Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn ) 2017 - 2025

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

3.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

TOC Continued…!

