Dataiku Joins Deloitte US Data and AI Alliance Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today unveiled it has joined the Deloitte US Data and AI Alliance Ecosystem to help customers implement and scale AI and MLOps across their organizations. Deloitte’s alliance ecosystem includes relationships with more than 60 of the world’s leading companies focused on solving clients’ most complex challenges and enabling them to shape new markets and drive measurable value.

Together, Deloitte and Dataiku help enterprises build reusable AI projects that deliver value at scale. Deloitte’s experience in automation, data transformation, integration with multiple complex technologies, optimizing performance, and enabling self-service platforms complement Dataiku’s enterprise-ready plug-and-play capabilities for data scientists and everyday business users alike, all on a single platform.

“Dataiku’s alliance with Deloitte advances the mission of enabling Everyday AI,” said David Tharp, SVP Ecosystems and Alliances, Dataiku. “By combining our platform with Deloitte's AI transformation capabilities, our joint clients can accelerate the value they realize from their data investments across a broad set of industries and applications. Together, we are taking an important step forward in shaping the future of AI.”

Deloitte and Dataiku are working jointly to help enterprises across industries deploy AI solutions at scale to thousands of users, improve efficiencies in ML pipelines, manage risk and governance, and enhance data quality. Common use cases include customer churn, recommendation engines, fraud detection, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, planning and forecasting, deep learning, and data governance. In addition, Deloitte uses Dataiku internally for data science applications.

“Deloitte has seen firsthand through our own implementations how Dataiku quickly delivers value to our joint enterprise clients,” said Frank Farrall, Principal, AI and Data Alliances Leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “With a strong track record helping enterprises realize the business benefits of data, AI, and MLOps, Dataiku is a strong fit for our data and AI ecosystem and will help us better serve clients on their path to a modern data environment.”

Learn more about Dataiku and Deloitte

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

Attachment