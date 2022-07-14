Qualibrate Makes End-to-End Software Delivery Seamless

AMSTERDAM, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualibrate, the leading cloud-native test solution for SAP automation, helps companies manage end-to-end software delivery, making teams more agile, efficient and integrated.

Recent data found that while 70% of organizations either have a digital transformation strategy in place or have one in development, 45% of executives do not believe their company has the necessary technology to pursue a transformation project successfully.

Delivering digital transformation is essential for businesses' ability to innovate and grow. However, undergoing this transformation is more about ensuring a company has the right mindset and culture.

One of the main forms of digital transformation is proving a single source of truth across different tools - another area where S/4HANA can help - beginning with integrating all users and end devices, including IoT and mobile solutions.

Qualibrate has identified that it is important for enterprises to be more agile, especially with automation for SAP. Now, Qualibrate integrates with software delivery tools, such as Jira, to release SAP faster.

Jira is the most powerful project planning tool for agile software development. Thanks to the integration with Qualibrate, business analysts can become more agile with the ability to link user stories to test cases to make sure that the newly developed features are covered using automation testing tools. This integration solves one of the main questions SAP customers have, "How do I connect my agile delivery and testing processes between Qualibrate and Jira?"

"Qualibrate's integration with various software delivery tools, such as Jira, is an important step forward for the company as a whole and SAP customers, as we now have a link between software delivery and testing," said Alan Jimenez, Managing Director at Qualibrate. "Organizations and customers are moving faster than ever. Giving them the proper tools to run continuous testing, reporting and documentation during the software development lifecycle is vital to their success."

Customers can now leverage the power of both platforms for improved traceability. With real-time sync between tools, you can visualize relationships in both solutions. Users will also be able to relate Jira issues with Qualibrate records, such as flows, scenarios, and defects.

Qualibrate users can maximize their software lifecycle processes by being able to integrate with some of the most popular development and management tools, such as Jira, GitHub, Jenkins, and more.

For more information on Qualibrate, please visit https://www.qualibrate.com/.

About Qualibrate

Qualibrate is the 3-in-1 cloud-native test solution for enterprise software delivery that transforms the way teams test, document, and train end users. It offers native support for automating tests on SAP applications and 40+ non-SAP technologies such as Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Oracle Cloud Apps, Mendix, etc.

Qualibrate's Cloud test automation platform integrates natively with SAP Solution Manager Test Suite to extend the customer's capability to automate SAP and non-SAP applications as part of their end-to-end testing strategy. Qualibrate is the tool of choice for customers such as AirFrance/KLM, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Bell Helicopter, Nouryon and more.

With a certified integration for SAP, your team can leverage Qualibrate to save up to 80% effort on testing and training while documenting business processes 7x faster than before.

