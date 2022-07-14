Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Order Management System (OMS) Expands Leadership Team with Experienced SaaS Software and Digital Commerce Trailblazers

St. Louis, MO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 14, 2022 - Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailers and brands, announces the expansion of its leadership team. Logan Killian joins as the Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Sean Seraphin, Vice President of Product, will drive solution advancements and services for Deck Commerce.

Logan Killian joins the Deck Commerce c-suite as an experienced leader on high-growth teams. As CFO, Logan is responsible for building infrastructure and processes that drive profitability, operational efficiencies, and future valuation goals. Previously, Logan was Vice President of Finance at Blue Ridge where he was accredited for improving forecast accuracy and building high-performing teams.

“We are delighted to have Logan Killian join us as CFO,” said Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “His expertise will drive financial success for the company, empowering us to accelerate growth and support the execution of our strategy.”

As VP of Product, Sean Seraphin brings 20+ years of product development experience, evolving and driving product roadmaps to directly solve customer pain points and position brands as a technology leader. Before joining Deck Commerce, Sean led omnichannel and operations teams at Radial.

“The incredible talent and experience these leaders bring supports our vision to be the best order management system on the market,” continues Chris Deck. “We continue to strengthen our ability to support our customer’s eCommerce goals via superior shopping experiences and doing so more profitably.”

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

###