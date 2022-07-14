Liquid Eggs Market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach a market size of US$ 5.88 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Asia is projected to hold more than 25% of the global market share for liquid eggs by 2032. At present, revenue from the sales of liquid eggs accounts for around 2.5% to 3.5% value share of the global eggs market.



Pasteurization of eggs has progressively increased as consumers and food manufacturers find pasteurized egg products safe and convenient to use. Consumers are willing to pay more for healthier and nutritious food products. Pasteurized egg products include liquid eggs that are free from harmful microorganisms, which is influencing consumers to purchase these types of products. Furthermore, shelled eggs are also associated with salmonellosis and the avian flu virus, which further spread diseases such as foodborne illness. As consumers have become more aware of the causes of food contamination, they are now moving toward alternative options such as pasteurized egg products.

High protein food consumption has been increasing across the world due to growing awareness regarding the benefits of a protein diet. Consumers have become more health-conscious and are seeking high-nutrient diets. There are several high protein diets, including breakfast eggs, prepared snacks, and bakery foods, which are becoming favorable to consumers. Liquid eggs are one of the vital sources of protein and also offer several other health benefits such as strengthening of the muscles, improving digestibility, and others, thereby driving their consumption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for liquid eggs in the Middle East and Africa is expected to increase at volume CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

North America and Europe account for major market value shares of 50.8% and 24.7%, respectively.

Utilization of liquid eggs in animal feed and pet food is anticipated to reach US$ 338.2 Mn by 2032.

Based on distribution channel, business to business sales of liquid eggs are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% and account for 83.4% market share.

In the East Asian market, China and Japan are expected to register volume CAGRs of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively, through 2032.

The liquid eggs market in India is set to surge at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next ten years.

“Demand for liquid eggs in food and food processing industries is expected to grow as they come with several nutritional and health benefits, along with convenience. Increasing health consciousness among consumers is also driving manufacturers to innovate and expand their product portfolios,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of liquid eggs across the world are increasing their investments in the expansion of their production facilities, acquiring other companies, and innovating in packaging. Market players are prioritizing providing a variety of liquid egg products while also enhancing the quality of their product offerings.

In 2022, Ready Egg Products, a subsidiary of the Fermanagh Food Group, acquired Skea Eggs Farms Ltd to double the size of its business.

In 2020, Eggland’s Best, LLC agreed to enter a partnership with Michael Foods, Inc. According to the agreement, Michael Foods, Inc. will produce Eggland’s Best 100% liquid egg products for the retail, foodservice, and food manufacturing markets.

In 2020, Ovostar Union NV launched liquid eggs in new packaging made from a combination of boards from certified wood sources that are recyclable.





Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global liquid eggs market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of product type (egg white, egg yolk, whole eggs, egg blends), source (cage-free, conventional), end use (foodservice, household, industrial, food industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements, animal feed & pet food, others), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across seven major regions of the world.

