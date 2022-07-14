RFPIO Recognized for its Commitment to Being a Great Workplace

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform, has been recognized amid companies with the Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Leadership Teams by Comparably. These latest recognitions follow the company’s ranking earlier this year for Best Outlook 2022.



Real feedback from actual employees is how Comparably identifies top-performing companies every year. RFPIO has always taken a people-first approach to its growth strategy, which, on top of these latest recognitions, has allowed them to thrive even through the turmoil of recent years. According to the ratings, 96% of RFPIO employees reported feeling their work environment is positive and 97% look forward to interacting with their team every day – demonstrating that the company’s commitment to culture is paying off.

The Best CEOs for Diversity represents the top-ranked CEOs, based solely on sentiment ratings from employees of color (non-Caucasian). Every CEO on the list is in the top five percent of all CEOs rated by diverse employees of color. RFPIO remains committed to diversity, equity and inclusion at the company; currently 22% of employees identify as BIPOC.

“Our people are our most valuable asset and we’re proud that they feel the same way about the opportunities we provide to them and the amazing leadership team we’ve built,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder at RFPIO. “We share these wins with every employee, and we appreciate their dedication and commitment to our vision and goals as we continue to build innovative products to enable teams to do their best work.”

More than nine out of ten employees are proud to be a part of the company and an equal number are satisfied with their work-life balance which can be in part attributed to the company’s benefits including half-day Fridays and flexible work schedules – benefits that take dedication to implement.

RFPIO’s head of people operations, Shipra Kamra, was recently recognized by the Portland Business Journal’s as the recipient of the 2022 HR Leadership Award. Shipra was recognized for her commitment to making meaningful change through HR and people operations initiatives. Shipra has spearheaded pay equity across all levels at RFPIO. Under her leadership, 50% of RFPIO’s new hires improved diversity at the organization including gender, race, LGBTQ+, as well as female representation among people managers.

“At RFPIO, we’re building an industry-leading team,” said Kamra. “And to do that DEI must be at the forefront. I am honored by Portland Business Journal’s recognition and look forward to continuing to grow the company as we mitigate the fluctuations of the hiring market.”

