Orthopedic Implants Market Size to Worth Around USD 72.1 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic implants market size was reached at USD 50.03 billion in 2022. The orthopedic implants market mainly deals with the supportive system which is provided to the bones and the joint in the human body. The rapid increase in the number of road traffic accidents and high velocity trauma cases have increased the demand for orthopedic implants in the recent years. The huge number of geriatric populations residing worldwide has seen an increased prevalence of bone related disorders such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. This has boosted the demand for orthopedic implants in the market.



Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1884

These are medical equipments that are put in to use in order to replace a damaged or missing part of a bone. These medical implants are mechanically inserted in the human body in order to treat and support or joint or damaged bone. This helps to stabilize the anatomical structure of the body which helps to maintain the posture. The prevalence of obesity in the world has also given rise to the number of joint replacement surgeries that are being carried out worldwide. A constant sedentary lifestyle which is practiced by the working population has increased the number of spinal disorders among the people.

Key Takeaways:

North America orthopedic implant market was valued at USD 26.78 billion in 2021

By product, the reconstructive joint replacements segment has contributed revenue share of around 42%

The spinal implant product segment has contributed 18% revenue share in 2021

The North American orthopedic implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030

Metallic Biomaterials segment has garnered market share of over 58% in 2021

North America has contributed market share of over 42.5% in 2021

Regional snapshots

The North American market has dominated this product segment as a result of the high number of geriatric populations residing in this region. This has given rise to a high number of cases suffering with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. These types of cases usually require surgical intervention in order to treat the disease. Every second individual in this region who belongs to the geriatric age group suffers with this disease. The European market it's considered to be the second largest sector for these implants.

The Asia Pacific region too has shown a significant growth as a result of increasing sedentary lifestyle practices by the people. Lack of a balanced diet and nutrition among the people residing in this region has led to numerous deficiency diseases which results in bone disorders.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1884

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 50.03 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 72.1 Billion CAGR 4.67% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, NuVasive, Arthrex, Inc., DJO Finance LLC, Smith and Nephew Plc., CONMED Corporation.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The cases of orthopedic disorders have increased in the recent times as a result of the faulty lifestyle practices followed by the people. The increasing cases of musculoskeletal diseases as respected the movement of the people which helps to boost the market growth. This leads to severe pain and hence hampers the patient's daily routine. The increasing prevalence of road traffic accidents and high velocity trauma cases have boosted the demand for orthopedic implants in the market. Long hours of sitting or sleeping with a bad posture has given rise to a number of spinal disorders. These cases usually require surgical intervention in order to obtain anatomical normalcy. With the increasing research and development carried out by the key market players numerous advanced technologies have been seen in the market would you use minimal invasive procedures to deal with such cases. These multiple reasons proved to be the driving forces behind the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints

As the cost of the orthopedic implants is high the total cost of the entire surgical procedure becomes unaffordable for the common man. With the increasing demand for orthopedic implants the cost of the product is rising rapidly. The developing nations do not possess a strong economic background to import such advanced equipment. This reason hampers the growth and demand of new and advanced technologies in the market. Increasing negligence among the people related to bone disorders and joint problems has obstructed the growth of the market to a great extent.

Opportunities

A rapid increase in the elderly population has given rise to a number of bone related disorders among the people. The increasing number of cases of osteoporosis throughout the world is foreseen to propel the demand for orthopedic implants. With the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures the use of modern technology has been adopted. The rapid research and development which is carried out by the key market players in order to develop advanced technologies have increased the demand for orthopedic implants. Bone injuries and fractures are a common condition in the field of sports which supports the growth of the market to a great extent. The rate of success of surgical procedures with the use of advanced orthopedic implants has helped to boost the market growth to a great extent. The high prevalence of obesity among the people has given rise to spinal disorders and bone deformities which has helped to boost the demand for orthopedic implants. The increasing number of joint complaints and bone disorders among the people has proved to be a great opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. These multiple factors proved to be a great opportunity for the market to record a considerable growth during the future.

Challenges

The various complications which are caused after a surgical procedure proved to be a challenge for the growth of the market. Additionally, the high price of the orthopedic implants shoots up the total cost of the surgical procedure which marks as a major challenge for the growth of the market. The increasing risk of infection among the geriatric population has also proved to be a challenge for the market. Lack of disposable income in the hands of the people has restricted the growth of the market to a great extent. People belonging to developing countries are not aware of the recent developments and advancements made by the market players in the field of orthopedic implants. These multiple factors prove to be a challenge for the growth of the market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Report highlights

On the basis of product, reconstructive joint implants have dominated the market segment as a result of the high number of replacement cases.

On the basis of type, the knee joint has shown a considerable contribution to the growth of the market as a result of its higher rate of injury as it is a weight bearing joint.

On the basis of material, the metallic biomaterial has seen the highest demand in the market as a result of its durability.

On the basis of geography, the North American market has dominated the segment with the European market being the next.

Recent developments

In May 2021, LSTS-LS Which is a plating solution for the lumbar spine has been launched by the 4WEB Medical.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacements Knee Replacement Implants Hip Replacement Implants Extremities Upper Extremity Reconstruction Elbow Shoulder Hand Wrist Lower Extremity Reconstruction Upper Lower

Spinal Implants Spinal Fusion Implants Thoracolumbar Devices Cervical Fixation Devices Interbody Fusion Devices Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices Vertebroplasty Devices Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Disc Replacement Devices Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses

Dental Implants Root Form Dental Implants Plate Form Dental Implants

Trauma

Orthobiologics Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allograft Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Viscosupplementation Products Synthetic Bone Substitutes Others

Others

By Type

Wrist & Shoulder

Dental

Knee

Hip

Spine

Ankle

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials Stainless Steel Titanium Alloy Cobalt Alloy Others

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Others

By Procedure

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Others





By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Home Cares

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1884

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R