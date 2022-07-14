Happy 10th Florida Anniversary: Wawa Celebrates 10 Years in Florida with Free Hot Coffee or Fountain Beverage and Launch of The Wawa Foundation Florida 10th Anniversary Fund

FREE Any-Size Coffee & Fountain Beverages Available All Day on July 18;

Florida Fund to Support 1,000 Local Nonprofits in the Sunshine State

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa Inc. today announced that in celebration of its 10th anniversary in the state of Florida, the company will offer FREE any-size hot coffee and fountain beverages throughout all of its Florida stores on July 18th – the day the first store opened in Orlando in 2012. The offer is meant to toast the community and give thanks to Wawa’s customers and 10,000 Associates spread across Wawa’s almost 250 Florida stores!

Additionally, as part of Wawa’s commitment to Florida and in honor of its 10th anniversary, The Wawa Foundation, the 501(c)(3) non-profit founded to support Wawa’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund. The Fund will feature a total of $100,000 in donations to be spread across 1,000 local nonprofits in areas surrounding health, hunger, and everyday heroes. Grant amounts will vary between $1,000-$2,500. Eligible nonprofits are invited to apply at thewawafoundation.org by August 31st.

Since 2012, Wawa and the Wawa Foundation have provided more than $10 million in community support across the state of Florida, and the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund is set to increase that even further as Wawa continues its expansion into the Sunshine State!

“Though it’s been 10 years since Wawa first opened its doors in the Sunshine State, it feels like we’ve been here for even longer as we’ve been fortunate to develop so many lasting relationships and meaningful connections over the past decade,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “We’re thrilled to offer all Florida customers free coffee on July 18 and celebrate that with the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund to support all the nonprofit organizations that give back to our communities in countless ways, every day. Cheers to 10 years in the Sunshine State and to many more decades of growth and fulfilling lives in Florida!”

About Wawa in Florida

In 2012, Wawa opened its first Florida store with the goal of providing a whole new world of quality and convenience for Floridians. Since then, the company has been fulfilling lives, every day, all throughout the Sunshine State. Wawa will continue to expand in Florida for years to come and will open its 250th store in the Sunshine State this fall and will employ more than 10,000 associates by year end. Wawa will continue to invest in Florida, opening more than 100 new stores over the next five years, including reaching new markets in the Panhandle region of Florida.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat at @wawa.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com