South Carolina Department of Education Partners with Vector Solutions to Help Districts Address Student Safety and Mental Health Issues such as Bullying and Anxiety

Tampa, FL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with Vector Solutions to provide all school districts in the state with free access to Vector’s library of Student Safety & Wellness Courses. The partnership includes courses with short, engaging web-based video lessons covering essential safety and emotional wellness topics. It is funded through $50,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and an additional $30,000 included as part of a U.S. Department of Education grant.

“Anxiety, depression, trauma, bullying, and other behavioral health challenges can have a negative impact on school climate and student success. The SCDE is providing this on-demand virtual resource as a way to help students better understand and respond to such challenges,” said Dr. Sabrina Moore, director of the Office for Student Intervention Services for SCDE. “We believe this resource will be a valuable tool for schools as they continue working to address the mental and behavioral needs of students.”

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of training and software solutions to help schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter, and better. The courses help schools promote discussion and awareness around these critical challenges that many young people face. The courses, which are available in modules for students in grades 6-8 and grades 9-12, include:

● Depression Awareness

● Healthy Relationships

● Stress & Anxiety

● Trauma Awareness

● Dating Violence Awareness

● Sexual Abuse Awareness

Vector Solutions Head of Product for Education Rob Buelow said, “Supporting student wellness by providing resources on these important topics is critical to keeping schools safe and creating a positive climate for students. We applaud the South Carolina Department of Education for taking on this important initiative.”

The Student Safety & Wellness courses are authored by subject-matter experts and are presented by youth in order to help students more easily connect with each lesson. Schools can use them for primary prevention training or for remediation with students who may have disciplinary issues. The courses can be assigned to students to complete independently or can be used in a facilitated group setting. Helpful discussion questions, lesson plans, activities, and assessments, are included with each module. More than 60 districts in the state currently use Vector Solutions for school safety training for school staff.

For more information about the Student Safety & Wellness Courses, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/solutions/vector-lms/k12-training-management/student/.

About Vector Solutions for K-12 Education

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education provides award-winning software, resources and professional development solutions to help create safer, smarter, better schools. Its safety products include an emergency communications platform, systems to help schools manage and track safety and compliance trainings and environmental health and safety incidents, a library of hundreds of training courses for school staff on everything from special education to diversity and inclusion, plus online safety and wellness courses for students addressing issues such as bullying, suicide and sexual harassment. Its professional development solutions encompass educator evaluations and tracking professional development activities. For more information about Vector Solutions for K-12 Education, visit www.vectorsolutions.com/k12.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 34 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. For more information, visit

www.vectorsolutions.com.

